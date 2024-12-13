Lucknow, Kolkata, And Banaras Among The Top 10 Street Food Places In India: What Is A Must Try Dish

Street food in India is more than just a quick bite; it’s an authentic reflection of local flavors, traditions, and stories. For curious travelers, it offers a rich experience, whether it’s savoring a steaming plate of chaat under the winter sky or discovering a new favorite dessert at a roadside stall. India’s street food culture is the perfect gateway to enjoying the vibrant culinary traditions that make each destination unique.

In recent years, the rise of food vloggers and influencers has fueled the popularity of India’s street food gems, inspiring a new generation of culinary explorers to set out on flavorful journeys. And what better way to explore the versatile food scene than venturing on a trip during the winter season? From bustling markets to hidden alleys, street food is a delicious reflection of the heart and soul of a city.

A recent Godrej Food Trends Report 2024, curated by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina and developed with insights from over 190 thought leaders—including celebrity chefs, food bloggers, and nutritionists—identified the top Indian street food destinations to explore this holiday season. Here’s a list of the top four cities showcasing their culinary magic:

Lucknow: A Nawabi affair with street food

Lucknow’s streets are a living museum of its Nawabi culinary heritage. Iconic spots like Tunday Kababi are renowned for their melt-in-your-mouth Galouti Kebabs, while the aromatic Biryani from Idris Ki Biryani reflects the city’s flavorful traditions. Don’t miss sweet delights like the creamy Raja Ki Thandai or the crisp Malai Gilori from Ram Asrey. With 90.3% of experts recommending Lucknow as a top destination, this city offers a royal feast for food enthusiasts.

Amritsar: Flavours of Punjab on the street

Amritsar’s streets overflow with the robust and hearty flavours of Punjab. Relish Amritsari Kulchas stuffed with spiced potatoes at Kulcha Land, pair it with tangy Chole, and finish with the iconic Gian Di Lassi, a creamy and indulgent beverage. Explore the Golden Temple Langar for a unique community dining experience where food is a spiritual offering. Recommended by 88.3% of experts as a must-visit, Amritsar promises a heartwarming journey through its culinary landscape.

Kolkata: a city of foodies

Kolkata’s street food is synonymous with nostalgia and innovation. Dive into the tangy burst of flavors with Puchkas, or enjoy the timeless Kathi Rolls from Nizam’s. Savor Jhalmuri, a spicy puffed rice mixture, while strolling along bustling Park Street. Don’t leave without trying Kolkata’s Chhanar Jilipi, a softer take on the classic Jalebi. According to 86.4% of experts, Kolkata’s streets are a playground of unique flavors that every food lover must explore.

Banaras: A soulful culinary journey

Banaras, with its spiritual vibe, is equally captivating in its street food offerings. Savor the winter specialty Malaiyo at Shreeji, a dessert as light as clouds. Deena Ki Chaat offers the perfect mix of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors, while Vatika’s Apple Pie delivers an unexpected yet delightful fusion. Wrap up your journey with chai at Laxmi Tea Stall, where conversations flow as smoothly as the tea. Banaras is a favorite for 80.6% of experts, blending history, spirituality, and culinary innovation.