Royal Kitchens To Roadside Wonders: 15 Best Places To Eat Haleem In Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the best city to go haleem hopping ( Getty Images )

Once upon a twilight in the City of Pearls, as the call to Maghrib prayers melts into the evening air, the scent of wheat, slow-braised meat and spices begins to rise from the streets. This is Hyderabad in Ramadan, and the golden hour of Haleem-hopping has arrived.

For a city that prides itself on its Biryani, Haleem is the king of Ramadan. Originally an import from the Middle East, the Hyderabadi rendition of Haleem has taken on a distinct character. Unlike its Arabian ancestors, Hyderabadi Haleem is an intensely rich porridge of pounded wheat, mutton, lentils, pure ghee, and an arsenal of warming spices that simmers for hours in massive pots. What emerges from this painstaking labour is an emulsified, velvet-textured marvel, scooped into bowls, garnished with caramelized onions, a squeeze of lime, and crispy fried cashews.

Here is a guide to the 15 best places to eat Haleem in Hyderabad, for the devotee, the skeptic, and the uninitiated.

Saleem Ki Haleem

A place for those who believe that Haleem should be simple, meaty, and untainted by unnecessary flair. Saleem Ki Haleem is known for its old-school preparation: heavy on the meat, light on frills, but devastatingly satisfying.

Where: Sri Lakshmi Complex, Number 2, Shantinagar Colony, Lakdikapul

When: 11:30 am to 12:30 am

Nayaab Hotel

For the true Haleem enthusiast, an early morning visit to Nayaab is a must. Their Haleem is served at dawn, rich with marrow, slow-cooked to perfection, and designed to fortify you for the entire day.

Where: 22-8-111&112, Nayapul Rd, opposite MI (Xiaomi) showroom, Nassir Complex, Chatta Bazar, Darulshifa

When: 4:30 am to midnight

Pista House

No discussion of Haleem in Hyderabad can begin without the juggernaut that is Pista House. If Haleem had an emperor, this would be it. Their version is creamy, perfectly balanced, and widely exported across the country. If it’s your first time, start at one of the Pista House outlets.

Where: 2-48, Plot 424, Opposite Care Hospital, Gachibowli

When: 12 pm to 3 am

Grand Hotel, Abids

For those who prefer their Haleem with a side of nostalgia, Grand Hotel, Abids serves a version that feels almost home-cooked, with a delicate balance of wheat and spice. You can taste the old-world charm in every spoonful.

Where: 4-1-395, Bank St, Troop Bazaar, Koti

When: 6 am to 1 am

Subhan Bakery

Famed for its biscuits, Subhan Bakery has a Haleem that sneaks up on you, an underdog that punches far above its weight with its ghee-laden, subtly spiced offering.

Where: 11-6-467, Nampally Market Rd, Devi Bagh, Bazar Ghat, New Mallepally

When: 6 am to 11:30 pm

Hotel Shadab

A place of legends, where Biryani and Nihari reign supreme, but during Ramadan, it’s the Haleem that steals the show. Expect a rich, meaty, and indulgent version, best enjoyed in the bustling Old City atmosphere.

Where: Madina Circle, 21-1-140-144, Near High Court, High Court Rd, Charminar, Ghansi Bazaar

When: 5 am to 2 am

Peshawar

A lesser-known marvel, Peshawar’s Haleem has a depth of flavour that surprises you. Subtly spiced, perfectly cooked, and almost buttery in texture, this is one for those who like to venture off the beaten path.