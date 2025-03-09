Royal Kitchens To Roadside Wonders: 15 Best Places To Eat Haleem In Hyderabad

Once upon a twilight in the City of Pearls, as the call to Maghrib prayers melts into the evening air, the scent of wheat, slow-braised meat and spices begins to rise from the streets. This is Hyderabad in Ramadan, and the golden hour of Haleem-hopping has arrived.
For a city that prides itself on its Biryani, Haleem is the king of Ramadan. Originally an import from the Middle East, the Hyderabadi rendition of Haleem has taken on a distinct character. Unlike its Arabian ancestors, Hyderabadi Haleem is an intensely rich porridge of pounded wheat, mutton, lentils, pure ghee, and an arsenal of warming spices that simmers for hours in massive pots. What emerges from this painstaking labour is an emulsified, velvet-textured marvel, scooped into bowls, garnished with caramelized onions, a squeeze of lime, and crispy fried cashews.
Here is a guide to the 15 best places to eat Haleem in Hyderabad, for the devotee, the skeptic, and the uninitiated.
Saleem Ki Haleem
A place for those who believe that Haleem should be simple, meaty, and untainted by unnecessary flair. Saleem Ki Haleem is known for its old-school preparation: heavy on the meat, light on frills, but devastatingly satisfying.
Where: Sri Lakshmi Complex, Number 2, Shantinagar Colony, Lakdikapul
When: 11:30 am to 12:30 am
Nayaab Hotel
For the true Haleem enthusiast, an early morning visit to Nayaab is a must. Their Haleem is served at dawn, rich with marrow, slow-cooked to perfection, and designed to fortify you for the entire day.
Where: 22-8-111&112, Nayapul Rd, opposite MI (Xiaomi) showroom, Nassir Complex, Chatta Bazar, Darulshifa
When: 4:30 am to midnight
Pista House
No discussion of Haleem in Hyderabad can begin without the juggernaut that is Pista House. If Haleem had an emperor, this would be it. Their version is creamy, perfectly balanced, and widely exported across the country. If it’s your first time, start at one of the Pista House outlets.
Where: 2-48, Plot 424, Opposite Care Hospital, Gachibowli
When: 12 pm to 3 am
Grand Hotel, Abids
For those who prefer their Haleem with a side of nostalgia, Grand Hotel, Abids serves a version that feels almost home-cooked, with a delicate balance of wheat and spice. You can taste the old-world charm in every spoonful.
Where: 4-1-395, Bank St, Troop Bazaar, Koti
When: 6 am to 1 am
Subhan Bakery
Famed for its biscuits, Subhan Bakery has a Haleem that sneaks up on you, an underdog that punches far above its weight with its ghee-laden, subtly spiced offering.
Where: 11-6-467, Nampally Market Rd, Devi Bagh, Bazar Ghat, New Mallepally
When: 6 am to 11:30 pm
Hotel Shadab
A place of legends, where Biryani and Nihari reign supreme, but during Ramadan, it’s the Haleem that steals the show. Expect a rich, meaty, and indulgent version, best enjoyed in the bustling Old City atmosphere.
Where: Madina Circle, 21-1-140-144, Near High Court, High Court Rd, Charminar, Ghansi Bazaar
When: 5 am to 2 am
Peshawar
A lesser-known marvel, Peshawar’s Haleem has a depth of flavour that surprises you. Subtly spiced, perfectly cooked, and almost buttery in texture, this is one for those who like to venture off the beaten path.
Where: 6-2-30/E, Utkoor - Mogdumpur Rd, beside DHL Office, Lakdikapul
When: 12 noon to 1 am
Mandar
An Old City favourite, Mandar doesn’t fuss about presentation or hype. They just serve incredibly good, ridiculously flavourful Haleem, with an emphasis on traditional preparation.
Where: 9-4-77/F/10, Tolichowki Rd, Yousuf Tekri, Toli Chowki
When: 11 am to 12 pm
Shah Ghouse
If your taste buds demand a little extra fire, Shah Ghouse is where you go. Their Haleem is thicker, spicier, and packs a robust punch, ideal for those who like a little drama in their dining.
Where: Plot 103, Raidurg, Shaikpet, Film Nagar
When: 11 am to 1 am
Paradise
Better known for its Biryani empire, Paradise surprisingly holds its own in the Haleem scene. Their version is slightly on the milder side, smoother, and incredibly consistent (a great pick for beginners). Opt for any of their outlets spread across the city.
Where: Ground Floor, Door No 5-4-1690, Sree Chaitanya Mansion, Saheb Nagar Khurd Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar
When: 11 am to 11 pm
Sarvi
Sarvi’s Haleem is silky smooth, delicately spiced, and perfectly balanced. If you like your Haleem on the finer, more polished side, this is where you should be.
Where: 6-2-626, Opposite Care Hospital, Road 1 & 11, Banjara Hills
When: 5 am to 11 pm
Cafe 555
It serves the kind of Haleem that would make a purist faint: topped with boiled eggs, chicken 65, and an assortment of outrageous add-ons. Is it excessive? Yes, but it's also delicious.
Where: A/12, Masab Tank Road, Owaisi Pura, Mehdipatnam
When: 11:30 am to midnight
Cafe Bahar
Sometimes overshadowed by its more famous neighbours, Cafe Bahar serves a Haleem that is straightforward, hearty, and satisfying.
Where: 3-5, 815/A, Old MLA Quarters Rd, Avanti Nagar, Himayatnagar
When: 11 am to 12:30 am
Grill 9
For those who find themselves craving Haleem in the deep hours of the night, Grill 9 serves up a luxuriously creamy, meat-packed version that’s worth staying up for. Try their famous Baahubali Haleem packed with phattar ka gosht, chicken tikka, nalli, onions, boiled egg, cream and nuts.
Where: Bazar, Vikrampuri Colony, opposite Pulla Reddy Sweets, Janakapuri, Hyderabad Asbestos Staff Colony, Karkhana, Secunderabad
When: 12 noon to 11:45 pm
Mehfil
A Haleem that appeals to everyone: not too spicy, not too heavy, but just the right balance of wheat, meat, and ghee. If you’re introducing someone to Haleem for the first time, this is a safe bet.
Where: Jaihind Enclave, Hitech City Main Rd, Opposite Cyber Towers, Jaihind Enclave, Madhapur
When: 11 am to Midnight
