Bollywood-Inspired Holi Destination You Must Visit At Least Once In Your Life

In the last two decades, Holi isn't only a festival of colours but a glamorous celebration with style and loud music, courtesy –Bollywood movies. From Rang Barse to Balam Pichkari, the songs and the movies have made this festival even more special. To top it up, many films have beautifully captured the festival's vibrant spirit on screen. From the bustling streets of Mathura to the royal palaces of Rajasthan, several iconic scenes in Bollywood movies have made these destinations even more popular. If you plan to visit any of these places during Holi, it's like stepping into a movie scene filled with colour, culture and celebration. Whether you are a Bollywood fan or just want to explore the rich culture of India, visiting these destinations is a one-in-a-lifetime Holi experience. ETV Bharat Lifestyle team got in touch with Jatinder Paul Singh, the co-founder of Viacation to know about the most popular destinations in India to play Holi and how you can make it more affordable.

Mathura and Vrindavan

If you have watched the movie The Last Colour featuring Neena Gupta, you would know why Mathura and Vrindavan are special and should be on your list to visit during Holi. The cities celebrate Holi for 40 days and each day is equally exciting than the other. While not many Bollywood movies have directly filmed Holi scenes in the region, songs like Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan, reflect Radha and Krishna much like Mathura's holiday celebration. The classic Holi Khele Raghuveera from the film Baghban also captures the festive spirit of North India.

Budget tip: Take a train to Mathura, and use local transport to get to Barsana and Nandgaon. Stay in guesthouses or community-run homestays for an affordable experience. Enjoy local food in dhabas.

Barsana and Nandgaon

The cities have a unique way of celebrating Holi called Lathmar Holi, where women playfully hit men with sticks while colours fill the air. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's movie Toilet-Ek Prem Katha features glimpses of the celebrations. Ashutosh Gowarikar's Jodha Akbar featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also shown a grand Holi celebration.

Budget tip: Consider taking a budget-friendly local train. Use public transport as much as you can to explore the local area. Be ready to walk miles when you are going to Barsana. Pick homestays for accommodation and enjoy local street food.

Varanasi

Holi celebration or not, Varanasi should be on everyone's travel list. But if you are visiting during Holi, the city will welcome you with tradition and chaos. The ghats of the city turn into a sea of colours and bhang-infused revelry which add to the celebration. The film Raanjhanaa featuring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Abhay Deol, and Dhanush beautifully showed the Holi festival celebrated in the city in the song Tum Tak. Bhasma or Masan Holi of Varanasi is a treat to watch and we suggest you do not miss it!

Budget tip: Take a train to Varanasi and use a shared rickshaw for transport. Stay in budget hotels near any of the ghats. There are plenty of eateries in Varanasi where you can eat meals. Don't miss eating Kashi ki chaat.

Purulia

Dol Jatra, Bengal's unique way of celebrating the festival of colours. (Getty Images)

This city in West Bengal celebrates Holi beyond usual. This will be a unique experience for you with folk performances and the famous Chhau dance. Watch Parineeta featuring Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan for a glimpse of the festival and the movie captures the essence of Dol Jatra, Bengal's unique way of celebrating the festival of colours.

Budget tip: Use local buses for local travel once you reach Kolkata, the nearest station to Purulia. You can also stay with local families and homestays. Buy fresh produce from local markets to cook your inexpensive meals.

Jaipur

Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur hosts an array of celebrations ahead of Holi (Getty Images)

They call it Fag Utsav which starts at the beginning of March and almost every second home has fag celebration. The celebration includes songs of lord Krishna and dancing concluded with playing holi with flowers or at times with Gulal. A few days before the Holi festival, one of the oldest temples in Jaipur, Govind Dev Ji temple hosts an array of celebrations where thousands of people gather to play Holi with each other. While the celebration has not been captured by any Bollywood movie yet, the city's royal charm has been shown in the movies like Jodha Akbar and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which has a Holi sequence. The Royal family of Jaipur also hosts a grand Holi celebration with traditional rituals.

Budget tip: Once you are in Jaipur, use public transport. There are Tuk Tuks and also jeeps that commute almost between all the destinations and they are cheap. There are ample guesthouses and dormitories for budget-friendly accommodation. Don't forget to shop for some souvenirs from the local markets. Bargaining is a must!

Manali

Still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YouTube shot) (Special arrangements)

If you are someone who wants to mix Holi with adventure, Manali is a place for you. A mix of the breathtaking view of snow-capped peaks, and mountains around, this place is travelers' heaven. Inspired by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as the protagonists, this city has become travellers' favourite. If you haven't been there yet, Holi is the time for you for a carefree Holi celebration. Watch the song Balam Pichkari for that added inspiration to book your tickets.

Budget tip: It's easy from Delhi. There are overnight local buses or you can carpool with other travellers. Stay in campsites or shared hostels, and enjoy free or low-cost outdoor activities like hiking to make your trip in the hills.