Sip And Savour: Irresistible Food and Drink Combos You Need to Try

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team Published : September 15, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST 2 Min Read

The right pairing of drink and food is like a match made in heaven. You need a complete horoscope matched to have that precise results. And when done right, it's magical. Whether you are hosting friends, celebrating a special occasion, or just treating yourself to a cozy weekend night, the perfect food and drink pairing can elevate your mood and turn your evening into a celebration. A right spirit can improve your mood and the right dish alongside can uplift your spirit in return. help lift up your spirit. So, pour yourself a glass and explore these perfect food pairings shared by Gaurav Khurana, Head New Product Development and Quality at Modi Illva that will make your dining table moments special. Charred Tandoori Chicken Skewers Charred Tandoori Chicken Skewers (ETV Bharat) The crowd favourite, Tandoori chicken skewers are smoky, spiced, and deliciously flavourful. The char from the grill and aromatic spices make them star of any evening spread – whether a festive gathering or a cozy night in. Serve it with a tangy mint-yogurt dip or a refreshing cucumber salad to balance the smokiness and spices. Pair the dish with whisky with a rich golden hue and warm, well-rounded notes. Truffle Mac and Cheese Bites