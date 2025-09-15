ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Sip And Savour: Irresistible Food and Drink Combos You Need to Try

A right spirit can improve your mood and the right dish alongside can uplift your spirit in return.

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : September 15, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST

The right pairing of drink and food is like a match made in heaven. You need a complete horoscope matched to have that precise results. And when done right, it's magical. Whether you are hosting friends, celebrating a special occasion, or just treating yourself to a cozy weekend night, the perfect food and drink pairing can elevate your mood and turn your evening into a celebration. A right spirit can improve your mood and the right dish alongside can uplift your spirit in return. help lift up your spirit. So, pour yourself a glass and explore these perfect food pairings shared by Gaurav Khurana, Head New Product Development and Quality at Modi Illva that will make your dining table moments special.

Charred Tandoori Chicken Skewers

Charred Tandoori Chicken Skewers (ETV Bharat)

The crowd favourite, Tandoori chicken skewers are smoky, spiced, and deliciously flavourful. The char from the grill and aromatic spices make them star of any evening spread – whether a festive gathering or a cozy night in. Serve it with a tangy mint-yogurt dip or a refreshing cucumber salad to balance the smokiness and spices. Pair the dish with whisky with a rich golden hue and warm, well-rounded notes.

Truffle Mac and Cheese Bites

Truffle Mac & Cheese Bites (ETV Bharat)

Golden, crispy on the outside and luxuriously creamy within, these bite-sized mac and cheese delights are laced with a delicate touch or truffle oil. Each bite has the prefect balance of crunch, creaminess, and indulgence. This is an elevated twist on a comfortable classic. Pair this with a smooth, well-rounded spirit that balances richness with warmth. The layered notes enhance the truffle's earthy depth while cutting through the richness of cheese and gives a delicious snacking experience.

Citrus and Herb Grilled Prawns

Citrus & Herb Grilled Prawns (ETV Bharat)

With a zesty blend of citrus, garlic, and fresh herbs, these prawns are grilled to juicy perfection. Their appearance is light, vibrant, and full of flavours. A refreshing brightness to the table, these grilled prawns set the table without overwhelming the delicate seafood. Enjoy this with a crisp, clean spirit that complements the citrus and herb notes to keep the pairing light and breezy. This pairing makes the dish perfect for summer evenings or laid-back get-togethers.

Tandoori Lamb Chops

Tandoori Lamb Chops (ETV Bharat)

High in juicy and smoky flavours, tandoori lamb chops are charred just right to seal their succulence. The yogurt margination blended with garlic, ginger, and warm spices, infuse every bite with bold, layered flavours. This dish is rich, aromatic, and unforgettable once tried. Pair it with a smooth and complex whisky which carries mellow oak and caramel undertones. This can accentuate the smokiness of the lamb and balance the spice.

