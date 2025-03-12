ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Holi Special: Easy-To-Make Recipes That Will Add More 'Rang' To Your Holi Celebration

For the Dough:

Place the prepared Ghewar on top and serve.

Garnish with strawberries, pomelo, beetroot powder, and mint powder.

Mix in diced avocado, then top with sweet curd and mint chutney.

Fry, remove from mold, and cool.

Heat ghee in a pan with a Ghewar mold. Pour batter in small quantities to form Ghewar.

Mix ghee with ice, then slowly add flour and water until a smooth batter forms.

600g Ice (as per consistency)

Recipe by Executive Chef Kamlesh Rawat, Fairfield by Marriott, Mumbai

Garnish with chopped nuts for extra crunch.

Freeze for an hour before serving for a firmer texture.

Garnish with crushed Biscoff biscuits, a drizzle of Biscoff spread, or Thandai powder.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 4-6 hours or overnight.

Spread the mixture evenly over the biscuit base.

Add double cream, softened Biscoff spread, and Thandai syrup. Whisk until thick.

Whisk cream cheese and icing sugar until smooth.

Line a springform cake tin, press the biscuit mixture firmly, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Mix with melted butter until well combined.

Crush the Biscoff biscuits using a food processor or rolling pin.

2-3 tbsp Thandai syrup or Thandai powder (adjust to taste)

For the Cheesecake Filling:

For the Biscuit Base:

Holi, the festival of colours is not just about playing with vibrant colours and water but also a time to indulge in delicious traditional delicacies that most of us eat only during this festival. From mouthwatering ghujiya to delicious thandai and chaats, these Holi recipes will make your celebration even more colourful. And the best part is that everyone is going to ask you for the recipe, for you have already earned those brownie points with these delicacies from your friends and family. Whether you are a seasoned cook or a beginner, these simple yet flavourful recipes are in the season. So, roll up your sleeps, gather our ingredients, and gather your ingredients to create some magic on the plate to make your Holi celebrations exciting.

1 cup Sugar

½ cup Water

Method

Mix maida, salt, and ghee. Add cold water and knead into a soft dough. Let it rest for 30 minutes.

Roast grated mava until golden brown, cool, and mix with kopra, powdered sugar, dry fruits, apple, and spices.

Roll small dough balls into poories, place filling on one side, and seal into a half-moon shape.

Fry in medium-hot oil until golden brown.

Dip in one-string sugar syrup, let soak, then garnish with almonds and pistachios.

Gulab Kesari Thandai

Gulab and Kesar Thandai (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients

200ml Boiled & Chilled Full-Fat Milk

2 tbsp Powdered Sugar

1 tbsp Thandai Masala Paste

1 tbsp Gulkand

4 tbsp Rose Syrup

1 tbsp Mixed Chopped Nuts

1 tsp Dry Rose Petals

Saffron (as needed)

Method

Blend chilled milk, Thandai Masala Paste, sugar, rose syrup, and gulkand.

Garnish with chopped nuts and dry rose petals.

Serve chilled.

Thandai Masala Paste:

Soak almonds, cashews, poppy seeds, fennel seeds, melon seeds, black peppercorns, elaichi, saffron, and dry rose petals for 4 hours. Grind into a smooth paste and store for up to 3 days in the fridge.

Jamnagar Ghughra

Jamnagri Ghugra (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients

For the Dough:

1 cup Maida

2 tbsp Oil

Salt (to taste)

For the Stuffing:

½ cup Dry Peas (soaked overnight & boiled)

3 Boiled Potatoes (mashed)

3 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

1 tsp Ginger-Green Chilli Paste

1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

1 tsp Chaat Masala

1 tsp Roasted Cumin Powder

1 tsp Lemon Juice

Salt (to taste)

Method

Knead dough with maida, oil, and salt. Let it rest for 20 minutes.

Mash boiled peas and potatoes together.

Heat oil, add cumin, ginger-green chilli paste, and spices. Mix in the mashed mixture.

Roll dough into small discs, fill with stuffing, and seal.

Deep fry until golden. Serve with garlic chutney and sev.

Leelva Kachori Recipe

Leelwa Kachori (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients

For the Stuffing:

500g Tuver (pigeon peas)

1 tbsp Ginger-chili paste

Salt to taste

Pinch of Cumin seeds

Pinch of Asafetida

½ tsp Turmeric powder

1 tsp Garam masala

1 tsp Lemon juice

½ tbsp Coriander leaves (chopped)

1 tbsp Oil

For the Dough:

300g All-purpose flour (maida)

Salt to taste

1 tbsp Ghee

Water as required

4-5 drops Oil

Oil for frying

Method

Preparing the Dough:

Sieve the flour into a bowl and add salt and ghee.

Mix well and gradually add water to form a firm dough.

Knead thoroughly and add a few drops of oil for smoothness.

Cover and set aside.

Making the Stuffing:

Crush the tuver (pigeon peas) coarsely.

Heat oil in a pan over low flame and add cumin seeds.

Once the seeds splutter, add asafetida and turmeric powder.

Add crushed tuver, ginger-chili paste, and salt. Stir well.

Cover and cook on low flame until the tuver becomes soft.

Remove the lid, add garam masala and lemon juice, and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Mix in the chopped coriander leaves and let the mixture cool.

Assembling and Frying:

Divide the dough into small balls and roll them into small puris.

Place a portion of the stuffing in the center of each puri.

Fold the edges to form a potli (pouch) and seal tightly.

Heat oil in a pan on medium flame.

Deep-fry the kachoris until they turn golden brown and crisp.

Serve hot with green chutney and sweet chutney.

Recipes by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef at Khandani Rajdhani