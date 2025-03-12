Holi Special: Easy-To-Make Recipes That Will Add More 'Rang' To Your Holi Celebration

Holi, the festival of colours is not just about playing with vibrant colours and water but also a time to indulge in delicious traditional delicacies that most of us eat only during this festival. From mouthwatering ghujiya to delicious thandai and chaats, these Holi recipes will make your celebration even more colourful. And the best part is that everyone is going to ask you for the recipe, for you have already earned those brownie points with these delicacies from your friends and family. Whether you are a seasoned cook or a beginner, these simple yet flavourful recipes are in the season. So, roll up your sleeps, gather our ingredients, and gather your ingredients to create some magic on the plate to make your Holi celebrations exciting.
Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake with Thandai
Ingredients
For the Biscuit Base:
300g Lotus Biscoff biscuits
110g unsalted butter (melted)
For the Cheesecake Filling:
600g full-fat cream cheese
100g icing sugar
300ml double cream
200g Lotus Biscoff spread (softened)
2-3 tbsp Thandai syrup or Thandai powder (adjust to taste)
Method
Step 1: Prepare the Biscuit Base
Crush the Biscoff biscuits using a food processor or rolling pin.
Mix with melted butter until well combined.
Line a springform cake tin, press the biscuit mixture firmly, and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Step 2: Make the Cheesecake Filling
Whisk cream cheese and icing sugar until smooth.
Add double cream, softened Biscoff spread, and Thandai syrup. Whisk until thick.
Spread the mixture evenly over the biscuit base.
Step 3: Chill and Serve
Cover and refrigerate for at least 4-6 hours or overnight.
Garnish with crushed Biscoff biscuits, a drizzle of Biscoff spread, or Thandai powder.
Slice and serve chilled.
Tips:
Adjust Thandai flavor to taste.
Freeze for an hour before serving for a firmer texture.
Garnish with chopped nuts for extra crunch.
Recipe by Executive Chef Kamlesh Rawat, Fairfield by Marriott, Mumbai
Ghewar Chaat
Ingredients
For Ghewar:
700g Refined Flour
100g Whole Wheat Flour
100g Gram Flour
150g Ghee
1.2L Water
600g Ice (as per consistency)
For Chaat:
100g Chickpeas (soaked and boiled)
25g Hass Avocado (diced)
50g Boiled Potato (diced)
20g Moong Sprouts
30g Tamarind Pulp
40g Ajwain Chutney
15g Mint Chutney
70g Sweet Curd
30g Fresh Strawberries (diced)
15g Pomelo
5g Yellow Chilli Powder
5g Chaat Masala
Black Salt & Regular Salt (to taste)
Beetroot Powder & Mint Powder (for garnish)
Method
For Ghewar:
Mix ghee with ice, then slowly add flour and water until a smooth batter forms.
Heat ghee in a pan with a Ghewar mold. Pour batter in small quantities to form Ghewar.
Fry, remove from mold, and cool.
For Chaat:
Mix boiled chickpeas, diced potatoes, and sprouts.
Add tamarind pulp, ajwain chutney, and spices.
Mix in diced avocado, then top with sweet curd and mint chutney.
Garnish with strawberries, pomelo, beetroot powder, and mint powder.
Place the prepared Ghewar on top and serve.
Recipe by Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed - Corporate Chef, Passion F&B India Tresind
Mawa Gujiya
Ingredients
For the Dough:
1 cup + 1 tbsp Maida (all-purpose flour)
2 ½ tbsp Ghee
A pinch of Salt
For the Filling:
¾ cup Mava (grated)
½ cup Kopra (grated coconut)
5 tbsp Powdered Sugar
2 tbsp Cashew Nuts (chopped)
2 tbsp Almonds (chopped)
1 Grated Apple
¼ tsp Cinnamon Powder
⅛ tsp Cardamom Powder
Oil for Deep Frying
For Sugar Syrup:
1 cup Sugar
½ cup Water
Method
Mix maida, salt, and ghee. Add cold water and knead into a soft dough. Let it rest for 30 minutes.
Roast grated mava until golden brown, cool, and mix with kopra, powdered sugar, dry fruits, apple, and spices.
Roll small dough balls into poories, place filling on one side, and seal into a half-moon shape.
Fry in medium-hot oil until golden brown.
Dip in one-string sugar syrup, let soak, then garnish with almonds and pistachios.
Gulab Kesari Thandai
Ingredients
200ml Boiled & Chilled Full-Fat Milk
2 tbsp Powdered Sugar
1 tbsp Thandai Masala Paste
1 tbsp Gulkand
4 tbsp Rose Syrup
1 tbsp Mixed Chopped Nuts
1 tsp Dry Rose Petals
Saffron (as needed)
Method
Blend chilled milk, Thandai Masala Paste, sugar, rose syrup, and gulkand.
Garnish with chopped nuts and dry rose petals.
Serve chilled.
Thandai Masala Paste:
Soak almonds, cashews, poppy seeds, fennel seeds, melon seeds, black peppercorns, elaichi, saffron, and dry rose petals for 4 hours. Grind into a smooth paste and store for up to 3 days in the fridge.
Jamnagar Ghughra
Ingredients
For the Dough:
1 cup Maida
2 tbsp Oil
Salt (to taste)
For the Stuffing:
½ cup Dry Peas (soaked overnight & boiled)
3 Boiled Potatoes (mashed)
3 tbsp Oil
1 tsp Cumin Seeds
1 tsp Ginger-Green Chilli Paste
1 tsp Red Chilli Powder
1 tsp Chaat Masala
1 tsp Roasted Cumin Powder
1 tsp Lemon Juice
Salt (to taste)
Method
Knead dough with maida, oil, and salt. Let it rest for 20 minutes.
Mash boiled peas and potatoes together.
Heat oil, add cumin, ginger-green chilli paste, and spices. Mix in the mashed mixture.
Roll dough into small discs, fill with stuffing, and seal.
Deep fry until golden. Serve with garlic chutney and sev.
Leelva Kachori Recipe
Ingredients
For the Stuffing:
500g Tuver (pigeon peas)
1 tbsp Ginger-chili paste
Salt to taste
Pinch of Cumin seeds
Pinch of Asafetida
½ tsp Turmeric powder
1 tsp Garam masala
1 tsp Lemon juice
½ tbsp Coriander leaves (chopped)
1 tbsp Oil
For the Dough:
300g All-purpose flour (maida)
Salt to taste
1 tbsp Ghee
Water as required
4-5 drops Oil
Oil for frying
Method
Preparing the Dough:
Sieve the flour into a bowl and add salt and ghee.
Mix well and gradually add water to form a firm dough.
Knead thoroughly and add a few drops of oil for smoothness.
Cover and set aside.
Making the Stuffing:
Crush the tuver (pigeon peas) coarsely.
Heat oil in a pan over low flame and add cumin seeds.
Once the seeds splutter, add asafetida and turmeric powder.
Add crushed tuver, ginger-chili paste, and salt. Stir well.
Cover and cook on low flame until the tuver becomes soft.
Remove the lid, add garam masala and lemon juice, and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Mix in the chopped coriander leaves and let the mixture cool.
Assembling and Frying:
Divide the dough into small balls and roll them into small puris.
Place a portion of the stuffing in the center of each puri.
Fold the edges to form a potli (pouch) and seal tightly.
Heat oil in a pan on medium flame.
Deep-fry the kachoris until they turn golden brown and crisp.
Serve hot with green chutney and sweet chutney.
Recipes by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef at Khandani Rajdhani
