In Pictures: 10 Best Dressed Stars At The BAFTAs, The Fashionable Older Sibling Of The Awards Season

While Hollywood is still recovering from the glitter explosion that is the Golden Globes and the Oscars are busy trying to be “important,” the BAFTAs continue to be the effortlessly chic, slightly rebellious older sibling of the awards circuit. It was a night where the finest actors in the world gathered in their most dazzling ensembles.

While some stars played it safe, others went full “I’m here to steal the show” mode. And because we love a good red carpet moment, here’s a breakdown of the best-dressed celebrities who reminded us why the BAFTAs are also a class in high fashion.

1. Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan (AP Photo)

There’s something about Irish actress Saoirse Ronan that makes effortless elegance look like a personality trait. In a Louis Vuitton gown and silk shawl, she channeled old-Hollywood-meets-modern-goddess energy. The cherry on top? A bold red lip that whispered, “Yes, I know I look fabulous. No, I won’t apologize.”

2. Hannah Dodd

Hannah Dodd (AP Photo)

If Bridgerton were set in 2025, Hannah Dodd’s Simone Rocha gown would be the go-to dress for every high-society ball. The open-back design, oversized bow neck tie, and a floral chainmail skirt overlay screamed romance with a touch of rebellion. Bonus points for wearing a British designer; patriotic fashion at its best.

3. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez (AP Photo)

Singer and actress Selena Gomez walked in like she owned the place in a Daniel Roseberry-designed Schiaparelli gown that balanced elegance and seduction. The plunging neckline, intricate embroidery, and black leather details made it clear: this was not your standard little black dress.

4. Demi Moore

Demi Moore (AP Photo)

The Substance star Demi Moore is living proof that some people just don’t age; they evolve into celestial beings draped in couture. Her beaded Alexander McQueen gown shimmered like a cosmic event, giving her an almost ethereal glow. If subtle glamour were an Olympic sport, Demi would take home the gold.

5. Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson (AP Photo)

While some celebs went for full-on "LOOK AT ME" energy, Pamela Anderson did what she does best: look stunning without even trying. Her white Jacquemus dress was all about clean lines, classic elegance, and an effortless glow. No frills, just pure, unfiltered Pam.

6. Mark Eydelshteyn

Mark Eydelshteyn (AP Photo)

Anora’s breakout star, Mark Eydelshteyn, showed up looking like he borrowed the night sky and turned it into couture. His slim-cut suit was sprinkled with precious stones, giving off mysterious, galaxy-core vibes.

7. Georgina Chapman

Georgina Chapman (AP Photo)

Georgina Chapman’s look was the perfect “romantic but make it gothic” moment. The deep velvet tones, intricate lacework, and the peachy tulle skirt underneath made it feel like she stepped right out of a mystery novel set in a candlelit castle.

8. Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan (AP Photo)

You know when someone enters a room and suddenly, everything feels brighter? That was Michelle Monaghan at the BAFTAs. In a red dress that was equal parts glitz, glamour, and “I woke up looking like this” perfection, she gave us a lesson in effortless red-carpet magic.

9. Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum (AP Photo)

Jeff Goldblum could wear a garbage bag and still make this list. Instead, he showed up in a perfectly tailored Loewe three-piece suit. The black tailcoat, the peacock vest, the white bowtie and dark shades screamed “I’m stylish, I know it.” The man is a walking, talking masterclass in cool.

10. Guy Pearce

Guy Pearce (AP Photo)

The Best Supporting Actor nominee's salt-and-pepper hair complemented the blue Brunello Cucinelli suit with a black bowtie. Although he lost out on a trophy, he won on the red carpet.

The BAFTA red carpet was proof that style doesn’t have to scream to be heard. The lesson here is that sometimes, all you need is the right shade of silk, a power stance, and the confidence of a movie star who's just won an award.