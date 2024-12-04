ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Best 6 Cli-Fi Books To Understand Our Climate Crisis

Here’s the truth nobody wants to hear: the planet isn’t dying, it’s being murdered. Cli-fi is the confession letter. Cli-fi doesn’t pull punches. It doesn’t serve up sleek dystopias with slick endings. It gives you the world we’re building, brick by polluting brick. The stories are about people like you and me, lost in the maze of melting ice, choking skies and collapsing ecosystems.

What Is Cli-Fi?

Climate fiction or “cli-fi” is a literary genre that delves into the profound impacts of climate change on humanity and the planet. Emerging prominently in the 2010s, cli-fi intertwines elements of science fiction, speculative narratives, and environmental themes to explore potential futures shaped by ecological crises.

The genre has evolved to encompass various subtypes, each offering unique perspectives on our environmental challenges. Initially, cli-fi served as a speculative lens, imagining distant futures altered by climate change.

Over time, as the realities of environmental degradation became more apparent, the genre shifted towards more immediate and realistic portrayals. Contemporary cli-fi often reflects current anxieties, presenting scenarios that feel alarmingly plausible and urging readers to confront the pressing issues of our time.

Emerging Subgenres Within Cli-Fi

As cli-fi has matured, several subgenres have emerged:

Solarpunk: Envisions optimistic futures where technology and nature harmoniously coexist, depicting sustainable living and ecological balance.

Hopepunk: Focuses on the inherent goodness and resilience of humanity, showcasing collective efforts to overcome environmental challenges.

Dystopian Cli-Fi: Depicts bleak, often catastrophic futures resulting from unchecked climate change, serving as cautionary tales.

6 DEFINITIVE CLI-FI BOOKS FOR YOUR SHELF

1. The Living Mountain

Author: Amitav Ghosh

In this fable, Ghosh narrates the tale of Mahaparbat (a revered mountain) and the valley dwellers who live in its shadow. The arrival of the Anthropoi (outsiders intent on exploiting the mountain's resources) leads to environmental degradation and societal collapse. Through this allegory, Ghosh critiques humanity's relentless exploitation of nature and underscores the dire consequences of such actions.