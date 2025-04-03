5 Times Benny Blanco Proved He’s the Green Flag of a Partner Every Girl Deserves

Celebrity relationships are usually a mix of overpriced vacations, cryptic Instagram posts, and publicists working overtime to clean up messy breakups. But every now and then, a couple comes along that makes you believe in love again. Enter American record producer Benny Blanco and popular singer Selena Gomez. The duo who just got engaged at the Golden Globes 2025 are out here proving that healthy relationships still exist.

Benny Blanco isn’t just a music producer and hit songwriter. He's basically the human version of a weighted blanket: warm, comforting, and exactly what Selena Gomez needed after years of public heartbreaks (Justin Bieber being one of them).

Since dropping their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, last week, Benny and Selena have been on a press tour that could rival a presidential campaign. And while the album is great, the real showstopper has been Benny himself. Clips from their interview on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast have been making the rounds, and the internet has officially declared him a “walking green flag.” We’re talking about a man who straight-up said that guys who don’t listen to their partners are “idiots” and had Selena blushing while describing the “immediate safety” she felt with him.

1. The Birthday Surprise That Put Everyone Else to Shame

Most guys think a solid birthday gift is a last-minute bouquet from the local florist and a dinner reservation they made five minutes ago. Not Benny. This man planned the kind of birthday surprise for Selena in 2024 that makes rom-com writers furious they didn’t think of it first. He filled her day with everything she loves, and proved he actually listens when she talks.

On Selena's 32nd birthday, he publicly expressed his love, stating, "I used to play a teddy bear in your music video and now I get to be yours in real life… happy bday bb! I love u!"

2. They Make Magic Together

Before they were an item, Benny and Selena worked together on the song I Can’t Get Enough. He had chemistry with her in the studio long before they took things to the next level. It’s one thing to date someone who respects your career, it’s another to date someone who actively makes you shine even brighter. Benny gets Selena’s artistry, supports it, and doesn’t make it all about himself. That’s right, ladies: men who aren’t threatened by successful women do exist.

The adorable couple at the 2025 Oscars (Getty Images)

3. Public Displays of (Genuine) Affection

Some celebs keep their relationships so private that fans don’t even realize they’re dating until a divorce announcement drops. Not these two. Benny is loud and proud about his love for Selena, and not in a cringey way.

In our favourite part of their recent podcast interview, Benny calls out men for not listening. “A woman is going to tell you exactly what she needs,” he said. What he is really saying is it’s not THAT hard to be a supportive partner, as long as you care enough to listen. “I think to myself, How can I make Selena’s day better?” Because that makes my day better…and I know when Selena wakes up, the first thing she’s thinking is, How can I make his day better?” It’s what Blanco calls a “give-and-take” dynamic.

4. He Took Therapy Seriously

A lot of men will tell you they’re “working on themselves” while actively doing nothing to improve. Not Benny. Before even getting serious with Selena, he sat down with his therapist and made a literal checklist of qualities he wanted in a future wife. And Selena checked every single box. This means one of two things: Selena Gomez is an actual angel, or Benny is one of the rare men who actually knows what he wants in a relationship and puts in the effort to make it work.

Before they started dating, Benny and Selena worked together on a song (Getty Images)

5. His Thoughtful And Personalised Gestures

The couple keeps proving that real love isn’t about grand gestures, it’s about knowing the little things that make someone tick. Since Selena isn’t a “flowers girl,” Benny skipped the traditional Valentine’s Day bouquet and went with something far more meaningful: fried pickles, her favourite snack. True love is knowing your partner’s fast food preferences by heart, so Benny went full rom-com protagonist and had a friend bring him separate ingredients from Vegas just so he could recreate a “Whataburger” for her because it is her “favourite in Texas”. Forget roses, find yourself someone who will smuggle state-specific comfort food for you.

At the end of the day, Benny Blanco is proof that healthy relationships don’t have to be boring. If more men took notes from him, the world would have a lot fewer tragic dating stories and a lot more happy endings.