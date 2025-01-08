Get Ready Bengaluru Comic Con 2025, A Weekend Of Fandom and Cosplay

The anticipation for what 2025 has in store for India's comic, manga, anime, and superhero movie aficionados is palpable. Taking this excitement a notch higher, Comic Con India is set to make waves by ringing in the New Year with its 12th edition in Bengaluru. This edition promises a two-day extravaganza unfolding on January 18 and 19 at KTPO Whitefield.

This year, every visitor at Bengaluru Comic Con can expect a No. 1 Issue of Radiant Black by Image Comics and a Special Solo Levelling Poster by Yen Press, along with a commemorative Comic Con India Bag as a special token, upon entry. As for the Superfans, Comic Con India has curated a limited-edition box set, which includes Marvel’s Dr Doom Busts, Deadpool-Wolverine T-shirts and Keychains, Exclusive Comic Con India Puzzles, Heroic Capes, and other interesting goodies.

Previous edition of Comic Con (Comic Con India)

This two-day extravaganza from Comic Con India, under the aegis of NODWIN Gaming, boasts a grand celebration of comics, featuring a diverse lineup of publishing houses and Indian artists, including Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Graphicurry - Prasad Bhat, Garbage Bin, Sufi Comics, Bullseye Press, Holy Cow Entertainment, Bakarmax, Art of SAVIO, Tadam Gyadu, Somesh Kumar, Rajesh Nagulkonda, Art of Roshan, Hallubol, Corporat Comics, Happy Fluff Comics, and Saumin Patel, among others.

International comic book writers Jamal Ingle and Ron Marz will grace the event (ETV Bharat)

The event will be graced by Ron Marz, an acclaimed American comic book writer renowned for his work on titles such as Batman/Aliens, DC vs. Marvel, Green Lantern, Silver Surfer, and Witchblade. Joining him will be Jamal Igle, a New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning comic book artist, celebrated for his work on Supergirl, Firestorm, Molly Danger, and The Wrong Earth. Both industry legends will host exclusive panels, share insights from their illustrious careers, and engage in meet-and-greet sessions with fans, making this a truly unforgettable experience for comic enthusiasts.

Cosplayers on tap (Comic Con India)

The most-awaited event will also feature The Arena, a 40000 sq ft gaming arena, which will have daily tournaments, popular streamers and exclusive gaming experiences. among many other exciting activities for all attendees.

The convention will also feature a string of live performances, promising fans two memorable days of all things pop culture. Stand-up icons Rahul Subramanian, Azeem Banatwalla, Quizzing with KV – Kumar Varun and The Internet Said So (comprising Varun Thakur, Kautuk Srivastav and Aadar Malik), will bring their signature wit and humour to the stage and leave the crowd in splits. The M.A.D. fame, Art Guy Rob and Rohan Joshi will inspire creativity and joy, taking fans on a trip down memory lane – to their childhood. The lineup also includes the beloved Geek Fruit band.

Fans can immerse themselves in unique experiential zones by Maruti Suzuki, Yamaha, Crunchyroll, Yamaha Racing, OnePlus, Radio Mirchi and Warner Bros. adding an exciting interactive dimension to the event. The convention will also feature an unparalleled geek shopping experience, spotlighting popular brands like Nerd Arena, Red Wolf, Bonkers Corner, and Topps among others. Attendees can even explore a wide array of comics, toys, apparel, accessories, and much more, ensuring there’s something for every pop culture enthusiast.

Stand-up comic Azeem Banatwalla (Comic Con India)

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming Bengaluru edition, Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India, said, “As we step into 2025, we’re thrilled to kick off the year with Bengaluru Comic Con! Bengaluru has always been at the heart of this vibrant scene, and we’re excited to bring fans an even bigger and better experience this year. From unforgettable performances to immersive experiences, this is just the beginning as we gear up for an epic year ahead.”

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, shared, “NODWIN Gaming looks forward to delivering another world-class immersive experience for Karnataka’s youth at the 12th edition of Bengaluru Comic Con. In addition to bringing an iconic celebration of all thing’s anime and pop culture to the city, with the support of our incredible partners, this year’s event will feature an expanded Gaming Arena where we will showcase the latest in gaming and virtual reality. As always, we are looking forward to witnessing some legendary cosplays courtesy some of the most passionate and creative cosplayers in the country! Here’s to starting the new year with innovation, energy, and the magic of being a geek!”

When: 18th and 19th January

Where: KTPO Trade Centre, Industrial Area, Whitefield, Bengaluru.