Beginner’s Guide To Assam, #4 In New York Times' List Of Best Travel Spots In The World This Year

Assam is called the land of the red river and blue hills ( ETV Bharat )

You’ve decided to visit Assam, the land of the red river and blue hills. A state so beautiful, it made The New York Times’ list of 52 best places to visit in 2025.

“The Charaideo Moidams (or Pyramids of Assam) were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. These ancient burial mounds were constructed during the Ahom dynasty between the 13th and 19th centuries,” wrote NYT's travel feature and went on to list the state's other hidden gems.

Ironically, many Indians have never set foot in this northeastern gem. Perhaps it’s the geographical confusion or the sheer intimidation of tackling the rich culture and breathtaking vistas. Fear not, this guide will help you navigate Assam like a pro.

When To Go

Assam is nestled in India’s northeast, bordered by Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. It’s also home to the mighty Brahmaputra River. Assam has three moods: monsoon (drenched), winter (pleasant), and summer (sweaty but tolerable). The best time to visit is between October and April when the weather is cooperative, the tea gardens are lush, and the one-horned rhinos aren’t hiding in the shade.

How To Get There

By Air: Land at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, which, despite its long name, is a quick gateway to Assam’s wonders.

By Train: Indian Railways will oblige, but expect the usual drama of delays and chai stops.

By Road: If you enjoy long road trips and creative pothole navigation, go ahead.

What To Pack

Comfortable walking shoes (rhinos don’t appreciate stilettos).

A sturdy umbrella or raincoat (it rains when you least expect it).

Light cotton clothing for day and layers for chilly evenings.

A sense of adventure and an appetite for everything.

Top Places To Visit in Assam

1. Kaziranga National Park