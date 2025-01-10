Beginner’s Guide To Assam, #4 In New York Times' List Of Best Travel Spots In The World This Year

You’ve decided to visit Assam, the land of the red river and blue hills. A state so beautiful, it made The New York Times’ list of 52 best places to visit in 2025.
“The Charaideo Moidams (or Pyramids of Assam) were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. These ancient burial mounds were constructed during the Ahom dynasty between the 13th and 19th centuries,” wrote NYT's travel feature and went on to list the state's other hidden gems.
Ironically, many Indians have never set foot in this northeastern gem. Perhaps it’s the geographical confusion or the sheer intimidation of tackling the rich culture and breathtaking vistas. Fear not, this guide will help you navigate Assam like a pro.
When To Go
Assam is nestled in India’s northeast, bordered by Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. It’s also home to the mighty Brahmaputra River. Assam has three moods: monsoon (drenched), winter (pleasant), and summer (sweaty but tolerable). The best time to visit is between October and April when the weather is cooperative, the tea gardens are lush, and the one-horned rhinos aren’t hiding in the shade.
How To Get There
By Air: Land at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, which, despite its long name, is a quick gateway to Assam’s wonders.
By Train: Indian Railways will oblige, but expect the usual drama of delays and chai stops.
By Road: If you enjoy long road trips and creative pothole navigation, go ahead.
What To Pack
- Comfortable walking shoes (rhinos don’t appreciate stilettos).
- A sturdy umbrella or raincoat (it rains when you least expect it).
- Light cotton clothing for day and layers for chilly evenings.
- A sense of adventure and an appetite for everything.
Top Places To Visit in Assam
1. Kaziranga National Park
Home to the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga is what happens when a Jurassic Park fan dreams of conservation. Go on a jeep safari and spot elephants, swamp deer, and, if you’re lucky, a tiger. Note: Rhinos prefer their selfies taken from a distance.
2. Majuli
Majuli is the world’s largest river island and the spiritual heart of Assam. You’ll find beautiful monasteries (satras), serene landscapes, and monks who make masks for a living. Yes, it’s a vibe.
3. Guwahati
This bustling city is a mix of modern chaos and ancient charm. Visit Kamakhya Temple (but prepare for steep steps and divine queues) and the Assam State Museum if you’re feeling intellectual.
4. Tea Gardens of Dibrugarh
Assam is synonymous with tea, and visiting a tea estate is practically mandatory. Sip fresh brews, learn how tea is made, and then spend hours pretending you can taste the “earthy notes” and “floral undertones”.
5. Manas National Park
If Kaziranga is the star, Manas is its indie counterpart. Think tigers, elephants, and the occasional pygmy hog.
6. Sualkuchi
Known as the Manchester of the East, Sualkuchi is where silk magic happens. Buy yourself a muga silk scarf, and you’re officially classy.
What To Eat
Assamese cuisine is a culinary adventure where bamboo, fish, and mustard seed are recurring characters. Must-try dishes include:
Assamese Thali: A platter of rice, dal, fish curry, and side dishes.
Masor Tenga: A tangy fish curry that’s equal parts comfort food and revelation.
Pitha: A rice cake dessert that pairs well with tea.
Etiquette Tips
- Respect the local culture. If someone offers you tea, say yes. Always.
- Don’t compare Assam to “mainland India”. It’s like comparing a Picasso to your cousin’s doodles.
- Be mindful at temples and satras. Flash photography and loud giggles are frowned upon.
- Learn a few Assamese phrases like “Nomoskar” (hello) and “Dhonyaabad” (thank you).
Hidden Gems Of Assam
Hajo: A pilgrimage site that unites Hindus, Muslims and Buddhists.
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary: For rhino-spotting without the Kaziranga crowds.
Dhemaji: The cultural festivals here are Instagram gold.
Assam is an experience. You’ll probably mispronounce some place names and struggle to finish that extra helping of fish curry, but that’s part of the charm.
Read more: