Do These Things If You Want To Protect Your Skin From Getting Tanned This Summer

If there is one thing Indian summers are famously good at, it’s absolutely roasting your skin into a papad-like crisp. The sun arrives in April and proceeds to linger for months, radiating ultraviolet vengeance on every inch of exposed epidermis. Your skin, which just weeks ago resembled a nice even shade of “lightly toasted almond,” now vacillates between patchy red, uninvited tan lines, and flaky brown. Add to this the charming contributions of dust, sweat, and polluted air, and you’ve got yourself a cocktail of skin woes: sunburn, heat rashes, clogged pores, dehydration, and an outbreak of acne.
"Whether you're stepping out for a short walk or heading to the beach, following a sun protection ritual is non-negotiable," says Certified Skincare Coach Uttara Talapatra, Founder, Magical Blends. She shared her sun protection rituals to follow.
- Wear sunscreen every single day — even if you’re indoors. UVA rays can penetrate through windows and silently age your skin. Always choose a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher sunscreen and reapply every 2–3 hours, especially if you’re sweating or swimming. A Broad-spectrum sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB radiation, helping with both long-term ageing effects, and immediate skin burning.
- Remember to layer up your protection — think wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses with UV filters, and lightweight, full-sleeve clothing in breathable fabrics. These are not just fashion statements, but solid shields against the sun.
- Hydrate well inside and out. Drink plenty of water to maintain your skin’s elasticity and apply hydrating products that lock in moisture and prevent water loss through your skin’s pores.
- Don’t skip sunscreen on cloudy days — upto 80% of UV rays still reach your skin even when it’s overcast.
- Don’t forget your ears, neck, hands, and feet — these often-overlooked areas are just as prone to sun damage and premature ageing.
- Don’t rely solely on makeup with SPF — while helpful, it’s not a replacement for a proper sunscreen.
- Don’t exfoliate too frequently — over-exfoliation during summer can compromise your skin barrier, making it more sensitive to UV damage.
Building a consistent and conscious sun protection ritual ensures your skin stays radiant, healthy, and safe all summer long.
Read more: