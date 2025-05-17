ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Do These Things If You Want To Protect Your Skin From Getting Tanned This Summer

If there is one thing Indian summers are famously good at, it’s absolutely roasting your skin into a papad-like crisp. The sun arrives in April and proceeds to linger for months, radiating ultraviolet vengeance on every inch of exposed epidermis. Your skin, which just weeks ago resembled a nice even shade of “lightly toasted almond,” now vacillates between patchy red, uninvited tan lines, and flaky brown. Add to this the charming contributions of dust, sweat, and polluted air, and you’ve got yourself a cocktail of skin woes: sunburn, heat rashes, clogged pores, dehydration, and an outbreak of acne.

"Whether you're stepping out for a short walk or heading to the beach, following a sun protection ritual is non-negotiable," says Certified Skincare Coach Uttara Talapatra, Founder, Magical Blends. She shared her sun protection rituals to follow.