Meet The Rebels Of Modern Design, Bauhaus And The People Who Brought It From Europe To India

Back in 1919, a German architect named Walter Gropius started a school in Weimar that went on to change design and architecture worldwide. This school gave birth to the Bauhaus movement, which was pretty radical for its time. Instead of fancy decorations and over-the-top details, Bauhaus focused on simple, clean lines, industrial materials, and designs that could be mass-produced. At its core was one powerful idea: design shouldn’t just look good, it should be useful for everyone. From buildings to furniture, even fonts and everyday objects, everything could be reimagined to be both practical and beautiful.

But what happens when such a philosophy travels across continents? How does a design language born in the heart of European industrialisation find itself in the chaotic, sprawling cities of post-independence India?

That question lies at the centre of an upcoming event: Motifs, Materials, and Makers of Bauhaus Architecture, presented by Avid Learning in collaboration with the National Gallery of Modern Art, Mumbai, and INTACH Greater Mumbai Chapter. A panel of design heavyweights will examine how Bauhaus ideas migrated, mutated, and made themselves at home in Indian cities. The panel will have architect and urban designer Sanjay Kanvinde, Executive Director of Godrej Enterprises Group Nyrika Holkar, and Interior Architect, Curator, and Design Entrepreneur Divya Thakur, and is being moderated by Sanaeya Vandrewala.

Bauhaus Across Oceans

When we asked Sanjay Kanvinde (a veteran architect and senior partner at Kanvinde Rai & Chowdhury) about how Bauhaus translated into India, he said this wasn’t a direct import. “While all of the core characteristics of Bauhaus are true,” he explained, “the difference is that it was brought in by architects who primarily trained in the U.S. and elsewhere—people like Achyut Kanvinde, H. Rahman, J.A. Stein, M.M. Rana, Charles Correa, and to an extent even B.V. Doshi.”

In other words, Bauhaus in India was never a purist project. It came refracted; through Western schools, through young architects returning to a newly independent India, through the needs of a nation eager to modernise its institutions and signal its progress.

First Modern Building

When asked to single out a Bauhaus-inspired structure that he admired, Kanvinde did not hesitate. “I personally like and admire the Golconde in Pondicherry, partly as it’s probably the first modern building in India.”

Golconde is a curious case. Built in the 1940s as a dormitory for members of the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, its design language echoed the functional minimalism of the Bauhaus school but was adapted for Pondicherry’s hot, humid climate. With its simple concrete frames, deep-set windows, and clever ventilation, it was both international in outlook and local in sensibility. For Kanvinde, this building is a milestone; it demonstrated that modernism could work in India, provided it listened to the climate, culture, and materials of its context.

Indian Chaos, Bauhaus Order

Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell often suggests that big ideas take on lives of their own when placed in different ecosystems. Bauhaus was no exception. Kanvinde acknowledged that “cities and culture are very complex animals,” but Indian cities, despite their notorious chaos, “did manage to adapt.”

Adaptation, in this sense, wasn’t about copy-pasting European blueprints. It was about translating ideals of efficiency and function into the fabric of noisy, unplanned, and yet surprisingly resilient Indian cities. Public buildings (universities, cultural centres, government complexes) became fertile grounds for such experiments. They were spaces where the stripped-down clarity of Bauhaus could meet the exuberant messiness of Indian urban life.

Material Honesty Meets Labour Intensity

One of the defining traits of Bauhaus was “truth to materials”—the idea that a brick should look like a brick, concrete like concrete. In India, this principle collided with another fact of life: architecture here is deeply labour-intensive.

“Material honesty is important,” Kanvinde said, “but let us not forget that Indian architecture is very labour intensive, and that brings in its own sensibilities.” Bricks, laterite, stone weren’t just economical, they also carried cultural weight and tactile familiarity. The craftsmanship of Indian masons and artisans often softened the austerity of Bauhaus minimalism, resulting in buildings that looked global but felt local.

The Bauhaus aesthetic was meant to be functional, almost ascetic. Yet in India, the story took a detour. Jaali screens began to appear in modernist buildings, mediating light and airflow. Achyut Kanvinde, for instance, made frequent use of jaalis in projects like Azad Bhavan. Skylights (another vernacular adaptation) popped up across his work, bringing in daylight without heat. Did this dilute Bauhaus purity? Or enrich it? Kanvinde leaned toward the latter: Indian modernism didn’t betray Bauhaus; it expanded its vocabulary. The architecture was still honest, still functional, but it spoke in an Indian accent.

For Kanvinde, public buildings remain the canvas where Bauhaus sensibilities found their truest Indian expression. “Public buildings in Indian cities are much more adaptable,” he noted, “in the sense they still manage to fit in quite well into the urban milieu.”

Universities, government institutions, research labs... these were places where form followed not just function but civic vision. And here, Kanvinde speaks from lived experience. Over the years, he has helped design some of the most significant institutional complexes in India: from the inStem Stem Cell Research Centre in Bengaluru (2019) to the Research Park at IIT Gandhinagar (2021) and the ongoing Research Lab Complex at IIT Kanpur.

Bauhaus in the Age of Sustainability

“Bauhaus is very much relevant today,” he said, “when sustainability and smart cities are the new buzzwords,” says Kanvinde. The Bauhaus emphasis on interdisciplinarity (blending art, craft, industry, and architecture) feels almost prophetic in today’s world of climate change and resource scarcity. To design a smart, sustainable city is, in a way, to return to the Bauhaus dream: to dissolve silos, to innovate across disciplines, and to make beauty inseparable from utility.

This is precisely the terrain that Motifs, Materials, and Makers of Bauhaus Architecture seeks to explore. The panel will trace how post-independence Indian cities became crucibles of modernist experimentation—how government-led projects, corporate patronage, and private practices mobilised Bauhaus ideas to express egalitarianism, progress, and efficiency.

But it will not stop at history. The conversation will also ask pressing contemporary questions: How do we conserve these modernist structures? How do we reinterpret their lessons in an era of sustainability and smart urbanism? And how do we remember the architects (both, famous and unsung) who shaped India’s urban identity with glass, brick, and steel?

