ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Bandish Music Festival Returns For 15th Year To Honour The Composers Who Composed India, RD Burman, Jitendra Abhisheki, Muthusvami Dikshitar And Others

Classical vocalist TM Krishna will perform at Bandish 2025 at NCPA Mumbai ( Image courtesy the artist )

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, has announced the 15th edition of its annual Indian classical music festival, Bandish: A Tribute to Legendary Composers, to be held from August 1 to 3, 2025. Supported by HSBC India, the three-day celebration will bring together some of the most respected names in Indian music to honour the timeless legacies of master composers through powerful performances and rich traditions. This year’s edition places the spotlight squarely on the artists and the composers they represent, from Hindustani greats to Carnatic legends and Bollywood icons.

A Celebration of Musical Lineage

Day 1 (August 1) opens with a special performance themed around the Guru-Shishya Parampara, featuring disciples mentored under the NCPA-HSBC initiative, showcasing India’s treasured oral traditions.

This will be followed by a double bill:

Shounak Abhisheki and Devaki Pandit come together to present the evocative compositions of Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki, ranging across khayal, dadra, bhajan, and natyageet.

Sajan Mishra and Swaransh Mishra, stalwarts of the Banaras gharana, will pay homage to Bade Ramdas, Chhote Ramdas, and Nanak Prasad Mishra.

Day 2 (August 2) features an exclusive solo recital by TM Krishna, one of India’s most critically acclaimed Carnatic vocalists. His performance will focus on the compositions of Muthusvami Dikshitar, marking the composer’s 250th birth anniversary. Expect renditions of kirtanas, ragamalikas, and nottusvara sahityas, underscoring Dikshitar’s vast repertoire and global sensibility.