Flat Out Fabulous: A Stroll Through The Comeback Of Ballet Flats

The ballet flat is back. It is sashaying down fashion runways, Instagram feeds, sidewalks, and shopping carts with the steady and surprising grace of a ballet dancer. And like most things in fashion (crop tops, bootcut jeans, visible thongs), its comeback is both inexplicable and inevitable. To understand the true trajectory of this unassuming shoe, we must take a small detour through the annals of history, where you will discover that ballet flats are not some new TikTok-fueled invention but a shoe with a bloodline longer than a Tolstoy novel.

Origins Of The Ballet Flat Shoe

The tale begins in the 1600s when men and women wore what were charmingly called pompes, a sort of heeled slipper that sounds like an exotic fruit but looked like something you might wear to court a duchess or beheaded monarch. Fast forward to the late 17th century, and ballet dancers decided to ditch the heel altogether. Marie-Anne de Cupis de Camargo (a visionary with very sore arches!) was one of the first to opt for slipper-like shoes that allowed for actual dancing. In 1795, Charles Didelot gave the world the squared toe box and some primitive straps, creating the prototype for what we’d now recognise as ballet shoes. Still not exactly street-ready, mind you but they were on their way.

This trend is comfortable and stylish (ETV Bharat)

It wasn’t until the 20th century, when American designers teamed up with French shoemakers, that the ballet flat flitted its way into the closets of us mere mortals. Enter Coco Chanel in the 1950s, who popularised the ballet flat as the ultimate mark of quiet luxury. Audrey Hepburn, who could make even a burlap sack look elegant, had custom ballet flats made by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1954. actress Brigitte Bardot, inspired the now-iconic Cendrillon flat by Rose Repetto in 1956. From that point on, ballet flats were basically the Chanel No. 5 of footwear: demure, classic, and kind of French.

Flats With Benefits

So why are they back now? The answer, like most modern fashion phenomena, can be summed up in two words: comfort and Instagram. Since we’re all rejecting discomfort with the righteous fury of a 90s heroine throwing off her corset, ballet flats feel like a balm.

They’re elegant without being try-hard. They say, “I could be off to a café or a corporate takeover, but either way, my feet aren’t screaming.” Also, after years of glorified foot-binding a.k.a. high heels, our toes deserve an apology. Ballet flats are that apology. They’re soft and flexible.

Cool Girls Wear Flats Now

Of course, it took a few influencers and celebrities to drag the ballet flat back into the limelight. Miu Miu made a splash in 2016 with their edgy, ribbon-wrapped version. Rihanna, always several steps ahead of the rest of us, was spotted in them. Taylor Swift too. And just like that, ballet flats were cool again.

Margot Robbie wore a bright red pair with the kind of confidence that suggests she’s never tripped on a sidewalk crack. Hailey Bieber styled them like she styles everything: as if she just rolled out of bed and into a Vogue shoot. Even Alexa Chung and Zoë Kravitz, the high priestesses of effortless chic, are giving ballet flats the ultimate endorsement. And over in the subcontinent, the trend has not gone unnoticed. Indian style goddesses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sonam Kapoor have all embraced them... pairing them with floaty dresses, cropped jeans, even ethnic ensembles. Because why shouldn’t comfort be multicultural?

Modern Variations

Now here’s the fun part: modern ballet flats are not the boring, basic flats you remember from school or painfully long family functions. They’ve been zhuzhed up. Today’s ballet flats come in shiny metallics, padded leather, mesh, even sporty hybrids that look like tennis shoes and Mary Janes had a glamorous baby.

Designers are also throwing accessories at them like confetti. Think studs, double buckles, little charms and exaggerated bows. It’s all very dramatic and very delightful. There are ballet flats that look like they’ve been to Paris Fashion Week and ones that look like they just finished a yoga class. There are elegant almond toes, exaggerated square toes, and those cute round ones that make your feet look like vintage cupcakes.

How To Style Your Ballet Flat Footwear

There’s always a slight danger of looking like you just stepped off a rom-com set from 15 years ago. But fear not, for styling ballet flats has become something of an art form:

You can go full vintage with cigarette pants and a Breton stripe top. Or you can contrast them with streetwear like a bomber jacket, oversized sunglasses. Want to go full Gen Z? Pair them with wide-leg trousers and a teeny-tiny top that barely counts as clothing. Better yet, follow the lead of icons like Meghan Markle, who wears them with polished monochrome suits, or the Olsen twins, who probably sleep in flats made of endangered Scandinavian wool. You can pair them with high-waist capris and a structured blouse, distressed jeans and a slouchy tee, or even tailored shorts and a vintage top. Add sunglasses and a messy bun, and you’re basically Carrie Bradshaw, minus the existential dread.

Like all great things (tea and sarcasm), the ballet flat keeps making comebacks. So go ahead, dig out that pair from the back of your closet or buy a new one with extra rhinestones. Your feet and your fashion sense will thank you.