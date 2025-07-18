Make Your Home Look 5X Bigger and 10X More Relaxed Without Renovation By Redesigning Your 'Soul Spaces'

A home’s vibe is built by its corners: the ones you actually use, and the ones you ignore. In most Indian homes, the balcony and drawing room are either treated like forgotten relatives or showroom models. But what if we told you that these two spaces can completely change how your house feels, and also how you feel inside it?

Let’s decode how to make these two spaces your biggest vibe-changers.

The Balcony

Most Indian balconies begin their life as mini gardens. A few weeks later, they’re graveyards for broken planters, Amazon boxes, and last year’s Diwali lights. But your balcony is not a storeroom; it’s the secret portal to a better mood. Aman Gupta, Director at RPS Group says, “Even a tiny balcony can become a peaceful retreat. All you need is weather-friendly furniture; think foldable wooden chairs, a rattan lounger, or even a cozy swing chair. Add some cushions, potted plants, and warm string lights—and voilà! You’ve just built a better version for yourself.”

Throw in some flowering plants (Getty Images)

Use railing planters or a vertical garden if floor space is tight. Throw in some flowering plants, and your balcony smells better than your living room. Bamboo screens or light curtains add shade and a little drama. Who doesn’t want a dramatic entry to their happy place?

Small table and seating area in a spacious balcony (Getty Images)

Pro tip: If your balcony is spacious, create a proper sitting area with a small table. But whether large or compact, the golden rule is: Keep it clutter-free. A clean balcony is like meditation. You feel lighter just standing there.

The Drawing Room

The drawing room is the first room your guests walk into. But more importantly, it’s where you walk into after a long day. If your drawing room feels cold, boring, or uninviting, it’s not doing its job. Anurag Goel, Director at Goel Ganga Developments, says “Your living room sets the tone for your entire home. It should be a place that impresses your guests but also lets you binge-watch Netflix in pajamas without guilt.”

Use light wall colours in the drawing room (Getty Images)

Start with seating. A snug couch, a sectional with throw pillows, and a bit of walking space—that’s your base. Use light wall colours to make the space feel bigger. Want some drama? Add one bold statement wall, a large clock, or quirky artwork.

“Lighting is where you win or lose this game. Use a mix: overhead lights, floor lamps, and even table lamps for that cozy reading corner,” adds Goel. Don’t forget privacy curtains that let in sunlight but keep nosy neighbours out. Add a coffee table with storage. It’s the one place where design meets desi practicality. Store books, coasters, even your kid’s remote-control car. A few baskets and shelves can declutter the space quickly. Top it all off with indoor plants and family photos.

The Balcony-Drawing Room Merge

Now, here’s where the real magic happens: integration. Sandeep Mangla, Managing Director of Forteasia Realty, suggests syncing the balcony and drawing room as one design narrative. “Think of them as two characters in the same story. Put them in matching outfits, and it changes the scene. Install large glass doors or sliding windows between the living room and balcony. This lets in light, and makes the entire area feel like an indoor-outdoor fusion lounge.”

Planters on the counter (Getty Images)

Coordinate cushion covers, rugs, and curtains between both zones. Got wooden chairs on the balcony? Match them with a wooden side table in the drawing room. Using cane furniture outside? Bring in a wicker lamp indoors. The idea is continuity. Your eyes should glide, not stumble. Indoor plants near the balcony door serve as a soft transition.

String lights outside + warm lamps inside = ambience goals.