National Bagel Day 2025: History, Topping Trends, Recipe and Your Personality Type

National Bagel Day is the carb-lover's dream holiday. It is celebrated annually on January 15 to honour the versatile, doughy rings of joy that have earned a spot in breakfast, lunch and even late-night snack rotations. The humble bagel has rich history, believed to have originated in 17th-century Poland before rolling its way to global fame.

Originally a staple in Jewish communities, the bagel has since transcended borders, breakfast menus, and all sense of reason. Today, it’s as much a symbol of Sunday mornings as regret is on Monday.

From classic cream cheese and lox to wild, Instagram-worthy creations topped with rainbow sprinkles or avocado roses, bagels have become a symbol of culinary creativity. On this glorious Bagel Day, let’s roll up our sleeves and explore some fun and downright indulgent ways to bagel like a pro.

Bagel salmon sandwich (Freepik)

Fun fact: Bagels were one of the first foods to be packaged and sold frozen.

Bagel Topping & Filling Trends

Bagels have become the blank canvas of the breakfast world, and like any good canvas, people are determined to turn them into art.

The Classic: Cream cheese is the original topping. Add scallions or lox (brined salmon), and you’re practically running for mayor of Bageltown.

Avocado: Because millennials won’t let anything escape their green wrath.

Nutella and bananas: A dessert disguised as breakfast, which is how we justify most of our eating decisions.