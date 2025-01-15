National Bagel Day 2025: History, Topping Trends, Recipe and Your Personality Type

National Bagel Day is the carb-lover's dream holiday. It is celebrated annually on January 15 to honour the versatile, doughy rings of joy that have earned a spot in breakfast, lunch and even late-night snack rotations. The humble bagel has rich history, believed to have originated in 17th-century Poland before rolling its way to global fame.
Originally a staple in Jewish communities, the bagel has since transcended borders, breakfast menus, and all sense of reason. Today, it’s as much a symbol of Sunday mornings as regret is on Monday.
From classic cream cheese and lox to wild, Instagram-worthy creations topped with rainbow sprinkles or avocado roses, bagels have become a symbol of culinary creativity. On this glorious Bagel Day, let’s roll up our sleeves and explore some fun and downright indulgent ways to bagel like a pro.
Fun fact: Bagels were one of the first foods to be packaged and sold frozen.
Bagel Topping & Filling Trends
Bagels have become the blank canvas of the breakfast world, and like any good canvas, people are determined to turn them into art.
The Classic: Cream cheese is the original topping. Add scallions or lox (brined salmon), and you’re practically running for mayor of Bageltown.
Avocado: Because millennials won’t let anything escape their green wrath.
Nutella and bananas: A dessert disguised as breakfast, which is how we justify most of our eating decisions.
Pizza toppings: Marinara sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni. Bagel or pizza? Who cares?
Recipe: Breakfast Bagel
Ingredients:
1 everything bagel
2 fluffy scrambled eggs
2 strips of crispy bacon
1 slice of cheddar cheese
A dollop of hot sauce or ketchup (optional)
Instructions:
Toast your bagel until it’s golden brown and smells like happiness.
Assemble the scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheese on one half of the bagel.
Add hot sauce if you’re spicy, ketchup if you’re traditional or both if you’re unhinged.
Close the sandwich with the top half of the bagel.
What Your Bagel Says About You
The bagel you pick says everything about your character.
Plain Bagel: You’re practical, grounded, and probably a little boring. You’re also the person everyone secretly relies on, so don’t take this as an insult.
Everything Bagel: You’re the life of the party... or at least you think you are. People love your boldness, but your poppy seeds will inevitably get stuck in someone’s teeth.
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel: You enjoy the finer things in life, like cozy sweaters, scented candles, and thinking you’re better than everyone who orders savoury bagels.
Asiago Cheese Bagel: You’re unapologetically indulgent and make no effort to hide it. Honestly, respect.
Happy Bagel Day, you carb-loving champions.
Read more: