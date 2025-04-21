ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Babycore Manicure Is the Cutest Nail Trend of Summer 2025

The world is on fire, your group chat is debating climate migration logistics, and the stock market graph looks like your heartbeat during a horror movie. In these unpredictable times, it seems the only stable thing in life is your cuticles. Enter Babycore Nails — the delightfully unserious, wildly comforting manicure trend that’s taken over Summer 2025.

What Is A Babycore Manicure?

At its core, Babycore is a celebration of all things soft, sweet, and shamelessly nostalgic. Think pastel pinks, milk whites, baby blues, duckling yellows, and lavender fogs but with the occasional glitter sticker or 3D teddy bear. Some people go for 3D add-ons like mini pacifiers or glittery charms to make their nails look like tiny toys. It's a fun way to show off your inner child and add a touch of innocence and whimsy to your look—think of it as nail art straight out of a storybook.

Hearts and cute faces are hallmarks of babycore nails (Getty Images)

The trend is catching on because women are getting tired of “maximalism” and hard gel extensions make simple things like opening a purse into a challenge. Babycore is part rebellion, part regression. After years of almond-shaped chrome talons and aura nails reading our chakras, we’re collectively crawling back to the comforts of babyhood.

What Babycore Nails Look Like