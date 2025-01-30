Ayodhya Bus Crash Kills Telangana Devotee Returning From Maha Kumbh Mela

Ayodhya/Ghazipur: A Telangana-bound bus returning from Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh Mela met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Thursday, leaving one dead and nine injured, officials said. Dense fog led the bus to rear-end a dumper near Nauvan Kua in the Purakalandar police station area, they added. At the same time, a car returning from Maha Kumbh Mela also crashed in Ghazipur.

In Nauvan Kua, the impact severely damaged the front side of the bus, killing a passenger seated in the front and injuring nine others, officials said, adding, “Upon receiving the alert, police launched a rescue operation, shifting the injured to the district hospital while arranging an alternative vehicle to send the remaining passengers to Ayodhya. The dumper driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.”

According to Purakalandar SHO Devendra Singh, the deceased was identified as Raman Anjaneyalu (42), a resident of the Mallapur police station area in Mirchal district, Telangana. His body has been sent for post-mortem, and authorities have seized both vehicles for further investigation. Among the injured, two were critically hurt and referred to Lucknow’s trauma centre.

Critically Injured Transferred To Lucknow

A hospital list identified the injured as Ranjan (33), Mohan (40), Ravi Kumar (45), Nagaraj (30), Ramu (33), and Rajmohan (34), all admitted to the district hospital. However, Ashok Kothapalli (33) and Bhuvanesh (25) were shifted to Lucknow for advanced treatment due to their critical condition.

Ghazipur Car Crash

Meanwhile, another accident occurred in Ghazipur’s Nandganj police station area near Revsa village on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur four-lane highway. A speeding car, returning from Maha Kumbh’s Mauni Amavasya holy dip in Prayagraj, crashed into a stationary school bus amid dense fog, officials said.

Eyewitnesses said the parked bus was barely visible due to poor visibility, causing the car to ram into it at high speed. The crash led to a traffic snarl on the highway. While the driver sustained minor injuries, other passengers were unharmed but left shaken. The car occupants contacted their companions via mobile for assistance after the accident.