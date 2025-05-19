Beloved Author Ruskin Bond's Brand New Book At Age 91 Is About the Magic of Everyday Moments

Somewhere in the folds of the Himalayan hills, Ruskin Bond has turned 91. He does so the way he has always done things: with humour, and with a new book in hand. Life’s Magic Moments is a slow unfurling of his inner weather. “This is a journal in a way,” he says about the book. “In fact, some of the short essays in the book are extracts or meditations from my journal.”

One imagines an old wooden desk, a spiral notebook, and a man amused by the small absurdities of existence... like waking up in Lucknow after boarding a train to Delhi. “I didn’t mind,” he shrugs. “I had a friend there too,” he tells us in an interview.

Bond has often confessed to being in love with the world outside his window (the rustling trees, the birdsong at dawn, the occasional leopard sighting). There’s an animist in me, he writes in the book. Animism is the belief that everything, from rocks to rivers to wind, has a soul. That belief pulses through his writing like an underground stream. It explains why in Bond’s world, trees are not scenery but old companions, and an ant on the desk is reason enough to write.

“I never suffer from writer's block,” he insists. “I have only to sit down at my desk for the words to come tumbling onto my writing pad. And if an ant moves across my desk, I shall record its transit.” It's this mix of childlike wonder and precise observation that makes his prose feel like a long, steady exhale.

A Future Full of Towns

For much of his life, Bond has given us stories: lonely boys, mischievous monkeys, eccentric uncles, and lovers who miss their moment by a fraction of a train's departure. But in Life's Magic Moments, published by Penguin Random House India, he writes in a different key. “This sort of (non-fiction) writing suits a person who is in his nineties and is looking back on life,” he says.

Still, the fiction isn’t done with him. He continues to mine his journals and his memory for tales waiting to be told. His next book, he reveals, is non-fiction again — an odyssey across small towns and the people he met in them. It will likely be filled with the kinds of details Bond notices and cherishes: the colour of a window frame, the exact sound of evening in a bazaar, the way someone folds their newspaper at a chai stall.

Ask him to pick a favourite among his books, and Bond hesitates. It’s like asking the wind to pick its favourite tree. But then he smiles and names The Night Train at Deoli: a story about a boy, a railway platform, and a girl who may or may not have been real. Like much of Bond’s work, it’s less about what happens, and more about what remains.

A World Called Solitude

In another life, Ruskin Bond might have been a train conductor, or a hill station botanist, or perhaps just a man with a well-thumbed diary full of jokes and butterflies. But he chose to write, and in doing so, gave Indian English literature its most enduring voice of quietude.

Ninety-one years in, he’s still writing, still laughing at life’s detours, and still finding magic in moments that most of us forget to notice. Maybe that’s why, when he writes about an ant, we all stop and watch it walk across the page.

Happy birthday, Mr. Bond.