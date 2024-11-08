ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Audiobooks and Documentaries On Donald Trump’s Journey And Kamala Harris’s Legacy

These stories give insights into their journeys, ideologies, and the roles they play in shaping America's future.

Published : 34 minutes ago

With his sights set on a historic comeback, Donald Trump is preparing to reenter the White House, marking one of the most remarkable returns in the USA political history. As the President-elect gears up for his second term, it’s the perfect time to delve into the lives of Trump and his formidable opponent, Kamala Harris, through a selection of audiobooks and documentaries. These stories give insights into their journeys, ideologies, and the roles they play in shaping America's future.

Trump Never Give Up

In this gripping audiobook, Donald Trump reflects on the battles he faced and the resilience that saw him through. From personal and professional challenges to surviving a failed assassination attempt, Trump shares his philosophy of never giving up. His key takeaway? Embrace fear and risk with confidence — a message that defines his life and career. Available on Audible.

The Truths We Hold

Kamala Harris, daughter of immigrants and a trailblazer in her own right, recounts her path from a small California community to the USA Vice Presidency. Through the audiobook version of her bestselling memoir, Harris explores her passion for social justice, equality, and the lessons learned along the way. It’s an inspiring account of her vision, resilience, and the mission that defined her campaign against Trump. Available on Audible.

Trump: An American Dream

This four-part documentary on Netflix offers a panoramic look at Donald Trump’s life and career, capturing his rise from real estate to reality TV stardom and, ultimately, the USA presidency. Featuring commentary from friends, critics, and associates, the series illustrates the many facets of his larger-than-life persona and his impact on American culture and politics.

Vice President Kamala Harris: Chase The Dream

Follow Kamala Harris’s groundbreaking journey in this documentary on Amazon Prime Video, which highlights her historic achievements as the first Black woman and first South Asian to hold several significant offices in the U.S. government. This film is a tribute to a trailblazer who has reshaped American politics and inspired a new generation of leaders.

