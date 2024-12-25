Atal Bihari Vajpayee Jayanti: 10 Inspiring Quotes By The Former Prime Minister Of India For A Dose Of Motivation

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India’s most beloved leaders, was known not only for his political acumen but also for his poetic and philosophical outlook on life. His words continue to inspire millions, which reflect his vision for a better India and the values he held dear. Here are 10 of his most inspiring quotes that we all need to go through when life seems tough and no way seems to open up for a change.

"You can change friends, but not neighbours."

"Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity."

"No guns but only brotherhood can resolve the problems."

"Empowering the individual means empowering the nation. And empowerment is best served through rapid economic growth with rapid social change."

"We are unnecessarily wasting our precious resources in wars... if we must wage war, we have to do it against illiteracy, poverty, and backwardness."

"My poetry is a declaration of war, not an exordium to defeat. It is a commitment to victory!"

"The gun can solve no problems. It can only create more."

"Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony, and progress in South Asia."

"India is not a piece of land, but a living entity."