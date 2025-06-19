HYDERABAD ROCKS | Rapper-Producer AsurA on Rage, Rap, and Representing Hyderabad’s Rawest Voices

There’s a story AsurA tells, the kind with beat drops, civil disobedience and cyphers in dialect. Back in 2012, Pramod Roy left Hyderabad for Bengaluru to study civil engineering. He was already a hip-hop dancer, a storyteller, a sketch artist but had no plans to be a rapper. Then, life happened. “I was held back for a year, because of backlogs in certain subjects,” says AsurA who founded hip-hop collective Nawab Gang and also cruises solo. “I had so much rage, I couldn’t scream it out. So I wrote it down.”

What came out was Neekem Kavalu, a song aimed at the education system. There was no beat. Just words. “Even back then,” he adds, “I didn’t call myself AsurA. That came a year later.”

Becoming Asura

His stage name is a nod to Hindu mythology, drawn from the story of Samudra Manthan in the Vishnu Purana. “I never liked how the Asuras were treated,” he says. “They were painted as the villains, even though they were part of the same system. It reminded me of how so-called ‘bad students’ are treated worse, even if they work just as hard, or certain people get the rough end of the stick in society because of their image.” The metaphor stuck.

Much like mythological Asuras, AsurA too found himself outside the margins of a system that didn’t want to make room for his kind of ambition: unstructured, rebellious, heartfelt.

The Landing of Nawab Gang

Back home in Hyderabad, the rap scene was still taking baby steps. The few rappers around were either experimenting with mimicry of the Mumbai or Delhi sound, or unsure how to find their voice. Enter Nawab Gang: India’s homegrown collective repping regional rap with unapologetic pride. What started as AsurA showing up at cyphers and sending DMs soon turned into a 14-member collective bent on creating original beats in their own language, street-level lyrics, and most importantly: space. “I didn’t want to be the only one,” he says. “I wanted a gang. I wanted us to build something bigger than one artist.”

Their breakout moment came with a reaction track called Flirt With Hyd. A pan-India newspaper had launched a metro-city campaign called “Flirt With Your City” but Hyderabad was missing. The gang retaliated, creating a trilingual rap in Dakhani, Telangana Telugu, and Andhra Telugu. “We didn’t even plan it as a diss,” he laughs, “but the city heard us.” That was the spark. Soon, Nawab Gang set themselves a goal. “We set the target of releasing one music video every Friday,” he says. “We would record and shoot on the weekend. The rest of the week was for polishing the tracks.” They brought rappers from across the city (Telugu, Urdu, Dakhani, English) and gave them a space to be unapologetically local. “We wanted it to sound as Hyderabad as we can. We didn’t even have high-end gear. But we had each other, and we had fire,” he tells us.

The result was raw, immediate, and undeniable. If Hyderabad hip hop had a pulse, these guys were the ones who shocked it back to life. Before them, the scene was scattered, uncertain. “Back when I started off in 2018, it was shallow,” AsurA admits. “Now I have lost count of how many rappers are there.”

From Cyphers to Cinema

That grind paid off. Nawab Gang was approached for Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, a film co-produced by film star Vijay Deverakonda. They composed the track Nuvve Hero. Then came a defining moment: Sye Raa (Narasimha Reddy’s pre-release event at Uppal Stadium), where the gang performed Sye Raa as a tribute to Chiranjeevi Garu.

“I told my parents, ‘Give me one year to prove myself in music.’ That show was within that year,” says AsurA. “When your parents are fans of Chiranjeevi, and you’re officially rapping for him in a crowd of thousands, it’s home.” He went on to produce songs for the soundtrack of about 16 Telugu films till date.

That same year, the pandemic struck. Instead of pausing, AsurA released his first solo Telugu rap album AstrA, produced alongside longtime collaborators Notchfiltr and Ricky B (Nawab Gang’s in-house studio wizards). “Notchfiltr had COVID and was in quarantine. He still worked on the album by bringing his gear into his hospital room,” AsurA recalls. “That’s brotherhood.”

AstrA took root in people’s heads, where it played on loop during long bus rides and late-night thinking sessions. The album wasn’t trying to be the next big thing; it was trying to say something honest. “There have been times in all our lives where we weren't at our best,” he says, “for us, music was our saviour and it made us feel less alone in this struggle.” AstrA came out of that struggle: a meditative body of work filled with social satire, political unrest, and the everyday quiet violence of being misunderstood.

The Power of Dialect

Rana Daggubati took notice when scenester RJ Vidya played him their songs. He asked Nawab Gang to produce a remix for No. 1 Yaari, his digital talk show. That one track turned into 13. They remixed Nenu Puttanu, which went viral and earned them fans outside India. “We never imagined fans in Australia throwing hats at us during our set,” says AsurA. “We always thought this was a Hyderabad thing.”

But the dialect (the flair of Dakhani, the punch of Telangana Telugu) translates. In 2023, Nawab Gang flew to Sydney and Melbourne to perform with popular Telugu band ChowRaasta. From side-stage rappers to cultural emissaries, their growth felt seismic.

The Message Behind the Mic

At the heart of it all, Nawab Gang’s message is simple: Speak up, celebrate life, and chase your dreams. “Each song is a ground-level commentary on the “matrix” of power structures, on finding fleeting joy, and on riding ambition hard,” he says.

Today, Hyderabad’s rap scene is booming. “Back in 2018, there were barely a handful of us. Now, I’ve lost count,” says AsurA. He credits upcomers like Jessi (a multilingual female rapper who blazes through Telugu and Hindi), JD (for his smooth RnB Telugu tracks), Solar System (an old-school duo rooted in storytelling), StreetCultureHyderabad (a grassroots collective hosting regular street cyphers). “Artists come up to us and say they love our music and find inspiration in it,” he says. “It’s satisfying to hear.” More than satisfying. It’s a legacy in the making.

Rapid Fire with AsurA

Which actor would play you in a biopic? Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun Artists to collab with (dead or alive)? Tupac and Michael Jackson

Tupac and Michael Jackson One social issue that won’t leave your songs alone? The Matrix, always

The Matrix, always Track you'd perform for Parliament? Em Swatantram from my solo album

from my solo album One lyric that’s sacred? Nammakam aapu ga isthe vaddi tho-ne Vennu potlu

