ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: A Mixed Bag Of Fortunes Is Forseen For Leos Today But There's One Issue | Read Astrological Prediction For October 14

Astrological Predictions For October 14, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Your creative juices are flowing today, and you are raring to take on new challenges. Your workplace may offer some interesting benefits. Remember to relax, your body requires attention every now and then. The day is going to start with a lot of communication which may make you feel a bit tired and worked up. So many things will keep you busy that you will not have much time to spare for financial matters.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You will work extremely hard to meet your targets today. The dividends may not be what you anticipated, but do not let that bog you down. There will be no cause for anxiety or trouble today. You will hanker after money in the early part of the day. You will strive to maintain things as they are. Instead of seeing the silver lining, you will notice the dark clouds of doubt that will fog your thoughts.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You have a pleasing personality. Today, you will leave quite an impression on others, especially members of the opposite gender. At work, your colleagues will need your expertise to help them through difficult tasks. Your day will begin with a lot of energy. You will be very happy with everything that's happening in your life. You will do your best to balance your income and expenses. A wonderful day is likely to be in store for you.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Today, you will feel blessed. You will have the proverbial Midas touch, albeit with a slight difference you will not touch the people you love and turn them to gold. You will just touch their heart and make them happier.. You will be able to address more important tasks with better energy and focus in the second half of the day however in the first half of the day either health or mood may not be so good.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. There are good days, bad days, and then there are days like today. A mixed bag of fortunes for you is foreseen. Make your family the centre of your world, and show them the love and affection that they deserve. In the first half of the day, there are chances of coming across challenges today but you will be dealing with them with due attention and confidence. You are likely to have some fiscal gains today.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Gemini today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. The spotlight is on you, and it'll be one of those excellent days. Difference of opinions might crop up at work, but stroll over them. Later in the day, candles and dinner will make you feel blessed. Nothing else will matter except your loved one’s happiness. With your stars shining brightly, the evening will send a shower of emotions rushing through your veins. Enjoy the climactic outburst! Try to make this evening a memorable one.