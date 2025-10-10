ETV Bharat / lifestyle

These Zodiac Signs Are Blessed With Abundance Of Luck Today To Fulfil Their Wish Because Of This One Reason | Read Astrological Prediction For October 10

Astrological Predictions For October 10, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Sweet words may also sweeten your relationship. Spending moments at exotic locations may bring you and your partner closer to each other. In finance, you may need to emphasize monetary planning and long term security. Although rising expenses may encourage you to work towards the same. An exciting project may come your way. Accept it as you may face no hassles while working on it. Moreover, with enhanced energy levels you may complete it within the stipulated time.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. A long term relationship may be indicated as you may change your stance in love life. You may get calm and comfortable spending quality time with each other. Getting yourself an image make-over maybe your agenda. However, you may be a little skeptical. Finally, you may bargain hard to get the best deals and thus save a sizable amount of money. Financial matters may hold the steering wheel as you may make important decisions regarding upcoming projects.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. You will unleash the full force of your charm. You are likely to have a delightful evening with your loved one. Today money may be spent on health issues so you are advised to be very careful about your health fitness. Avoid getting into unhealthy eating habits. Also, pointless activities may drain away your time today. Ensure that your hard labor does not go waste. Concentration on work may certainly give you a productive day.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. The level of your emotional satisfaction will keep you away from all worries. You will be responsible for all the domestic works though you will prioritize your romance. Your sense of humor will play an important role in getting closer to your partner. Today is going to be a routine day for financial matters wherein monetary gains are not very visible, unless you put in efforts. In other words, you shall not be lucky in financial matters.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Ever been surprised at your own abilities? Today you shall be. With the perfect blend of amicable gestures and lack of inimical actions, you are poised to become the cynosure of all occasions. The day will bring to the fore your flexible nature, moderate views, and your mature mannerisms in a cocktail that is as heady as the best blend. Your creative spirit will occupy your heart till midnight. You may not be able to devote much time to your sweetheart.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Taurus today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Children will ring in applauds and praises in the classroom and off it too! Processing logic and reasoning will improve too. You are advised to keep calm and enjoy the joy ride, irrespective of anything that happens during the day. You will be in good health and humour today. Your plans will work out well. You will be supported by luck. This is the best time to charge yourself by doing activities which you like the most.