This One Sign Needs To Avoid Sharing Any Professional Matters With Beloved | Read Astrological Prediction For October 9
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:05 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For October 9, 2025
Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Planetary forecasts reveal that you may get impatient or angry with your beloved due to poor communication or dissatisfaction. Today you are also likely to be hasty in financial matters. There will be temptation to book something online in advance. Or you may be tempted to grab a deal simply because it is so alluring. This is a perfect day to launch new projects or work on the new tasks. It’s not the right time to make fast decisions.
Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. It’s safe to be diplomatic in matters of the heart. You need to be cautious and careful of your words if you want to enjoy happiness in perpetuity. You will not be rash at all with your financial decisions. Unexpected expenses are most likely. You should avoid lending money to others today, as chances of easy recovery are very less.The daily routine will keep you busy. You need to take an important decision regarding a major project.
Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. You are in a mood to build a sizzling chemistry with your sweetheart. You are advised to avoid sharing any professional matters with your beloved. You will feel satisfied discussing your preferred topics with them. Work-wise, you are likely to feel energetic today. You may even be praised for focusing your energy and attention on the tasks at hand. Discussion with superiors is on the cards. You are likely to inspire your teammates and people at the workplace.
Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Things may not go right in your relationship. Differences in opinions or mindsets may broaden the communication gap. Therefore, you need to stay cautious and avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with your partner. You will receive applause for your efforts while at work. This will make you more than happy. You will feel great thinking that your colleagues depend on you. You will love to take more responsibilities. In terms of health, you may suffer from minor injuries.
Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You may decide to spend the evening in a peaceful area. Relaxing in the company of your darling in a quiet corner will be a blissful digression. A harmonious evening will bring both of you closer to each other. The amazing ingenuity you display while handling tasks in the office will be appreciated by your seniors. You seem to be very apt and direct when it comes to managing tasks. However, you have to consider the pros and cons while making decisions.
Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. Foreign contacts will, in all likelihood, be a source of monetary profits. You will perform wonderfully in anything you might choose to undertake today. Even your ambition of setting up an offshore business enterprise will take root today. You may try your best to draw the attention of your beloved today. It may be frustrating for you to note that your efforts to earn more money are proving to be futile. However, things will soon be okay.
Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. It will prove to be a fabulous day in terms of your love life. You are likely to spend many precious moments with your beloved. You may also spend some more money to spruce up your public image. You are likely to experience a challenging period in the workplace. Due to misunderstanding, disagreement with someone is on the cards. Getting confrontational will not help you recover this tense situation. You need to be aware of your action. The way of your worship will be very different.
Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Today, there are chances that you would be disturbed by continuous flow of negative thoughts in your mind. Try to divert your mind and look for positive people or friends who would cheer you up. Understanding needy people and living up to their expectations would bring some respite to your disrupted mind. You will find that the number of hours in the day are not enough for you to accomplish the tasks you've decided to complete.
Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. You will find yourself rubbing shoulders will Lady Luck today. Sharpen your multitasking skills as you will keep busy and have only occasional moments of respite. This fantastic day will be filled to the brim with positivity and exuberance. Ideally, you should utilise your energy in outdoor activities. The amazing creative energy you possess today will urge you to hone your professional skills. Your enthusiasm to shoulder more will only increase pressure at work.
Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Your beloved may worry about the future. However, you may indulge in a joint decision- making session to root out any differences in opinions. Make sure you stay open-minded while making wise purchases like buying a house or a vehicle. Careerwise learn to work on your daily activities and leave the handling of important meetings on your teammates. Confidence may aid in ensuring the smooth functioning of projects. As you emphasize quality over quantity you may be in no hurry to speed up with assignments.
Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Taking your beloved for granted may not just be the right way to go about things. Learn to express yourself. Singles may get an opportunity to meet the love of their life. Expenses may soar as there may be short-distance trips. You may not be in an enviable monetary position so think about enhancing cash inflows. Professionally it may be an ideal day for communication as you may interact with service providers. Get into a healthy discussion in case of dissatisfaction to clarify doubts and resolve matters.
Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. You will be generous enough to donate money or do some charity. If someone close to you approaches you for money, you won’t disappoint them. Your financial planning may not be good but you would be good at spending. Gaining perfection will be your target today. You may discover the missing elements in the tasks you have recently accomplished. Even the amazing support from your colleagues will fail to reassure you.