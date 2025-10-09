ETV Bharat / lifestyle

This One Sign Needs To Avoid Sharing Any Professional Matters With Beloved | Read Astrological Prediction For October 9

Astrological Predictions For October 9, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Planetary forecasts reveal that you may get impatient or angry with your beloved due to poor communication or dissatisfaction. Today you are also likely to be hasty in financial matters. There will be temptation to book something online in advance. Or you may be tempted to grab a deal simply because it is so alluring. This is a perfect day to launch new projects or work on the new tasks. It’s not the right time to make fast decisions.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. It’s safe to be diplomatic in matters of the heart. You need to be cautious and careful of your words if you want to enjoy happiness in perpetuity. You will not be rash at all with your financial decisions. Unexpected expenses are most likely. You should avoid lending money to others today, as chances of easy recovery are very less.The daily routine will keep you busy. You need to take an important decision regarding a major project.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. You are in a mood to build a sizzling chemistry with your sweetheart. You are advised to avoid sharing any professional matters with your beloved. You will feel satisfied discussing your preferred topics with them. Work-wise, you are likely to feel energetic today. You may even be praised for focusing your energy and attention on the tasks at hand. Discussion with superiors is on the cards. You are likely to inspire your teammates and people at the workplace.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Things may not go right in your relationship. Differences in opinions or mindsets may broaden the communication gap. Therefore, you need to stay cautious and avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with your partner. You will receive applause for your efforts while at work. This will make you more than happy. You will feel great thinking that your colleagues depend on you. You will love to take more responsibilities. In terms of health, you may suffer from minor injuries.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You may decide to spend the evening in a peaceful area. Relaxing in the company of your darling in a quiet corner will be a blissful digression. A harmonious evening will bring both of you closer to each other. The amazing ingenuity you display while handling tasks in the office will be appreciated by your seniors. You seem to be very apt and direct when it comes to managing tasks. However, you have to consider the pros and cons while making decisions.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. Foreign contacts will, in all likelihood, be a source of monetary profits. You will perform wonderfully in anything you might choose to undertake today. Even your ambition of setting up an offshore business enterprise will take root today. You may try your best to draw the attention of your beloved today. It may be frustrating for you to note that your efforts to earn more money are proving to be futile. However, things will soon be okay.