Horoscope: Money Wise Today Is Auspecious For These Signs | Read Astrological Prediction For September 30

Astrological Predictions For September 30, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Luck is unfortunately not with you on the personal front. Therefore, you need to keep your anger under control in order to maintain peace with your beloved. Music will help you stay cool and relax. Today you will be able to complete many of your tasks as you will be in good mood and health. Towards the second half of the day, you may consider starting a new venture, perhaps your own business. If you are already in business, you might try to spread your wings. You may make new progress on the career front. Your suggestions will be welcomed.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You have to handle relationships carefully as you may experience differences with your partner and it might lead to disagreement. Healthwise also the day is not in your favour. You might not be able to complete the tasks on hand. You may feel tired easily. On the monetary front, this day will be auspicious. The dark clouds will begin to clear out and by evening you shall have a lot of clarity in your mind about generating more money. You may have to stick to your responsibilities as you can't sideline serious matters just because you are not in the mood.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. You are likely to pay attention to your life partner and he/she seems to be pleased with all the attention you give him/her today. You might want to buy expensive clothes to impress. You might have to deal with people with various attributes today. It's the time to use your wit when dealing with others at work. You may pour all your energies to explore new avenues. You need to be careful while making important decisions.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You are advised to not let any complexities reign your mind. You need to stay away from any disagreements with your beloved. Try to please your lover with something funny and interesting. You have a chance to have some pre-approved loans to your bank account. A few critical situations may come your way at the workplace. You need to handle responsibilities and you need to make your own judgement.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. The sun will shine brightly for you on the relationship front. Therefore, it is a lucky day to propose to someone. Today, guidelines of some financial advisors will help you a great deal about handling your money. Alternatively, you yourself will do research on the subject of investing money. You are confident in your approach and able to complete the tasks with confidence. You may have high expectations from your colleagues.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. You may have to abide by a fixed schedule to balance personal and professional lives. You will be concerned about the requirements of your beloved. Your sympathetic attitude will please your sweetheart. Today, rather than taking ‘action’, you should invest some time behind research activity. You may realize that it is necessary to work harder to take your career forward from where you are, hence you may try to put in more effort.