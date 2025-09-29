ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Your Hard Work Is Going To Pay You Back Today Leo | Read Astrological Prediction For September 29

Astrological Predictions For September 29, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. An exciting day is awaiting since you will feel adventurous with your sweetheart. Planning a small outing with your sweetheart will be on the cards. You will succeed in convincing others for your price points. If you are dealing with foreigners or foreign countries for your business, you are likely to achieve desired success. There should be a big smile on your face as luck supports you in almost every matter today.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You may want to discuss major issues in life with your partner. You are likely to get emotional supports from your sweetheart. The day by and large looks darker than other days, as far as money matters are concerned. You might be lost in deep thoughts most of the day. You may be imaginative or emotional. You may not remain practical at the workplace. You seem to be confused and will lack concentration.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. You will want to focus on your partner's desires and expectations. Adjustment is the key to maintaining a balance in your relationship. Things will go smoothly once you will understand your partner. You may want to create excitement but you will remain indecisive. You are advised not to let any opportunity go waste. Be serious because money is likely to come in today. Distant possibility of gains through business partner or life partner is foreseen.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. As you are provided with a lot of responsibilities at the workplace, you may not be able to give much time to near and dear ones. Things will be comfortable once you are able to communicate with your sweetheart even in the difficult situation. Routine or recurring expenses may need to be curbed in order to keep your finances streamlined. This is not at all the right day to invest money in any good looking schemes.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Singles may get the chance to fall in love. It's the right time to get married. Also, you are advised to avoid overspending today, as planetary positions are pointing towards huge expenses. If you wish to try your luck in another job or business, the day is favourable. You will succeed in getting work done from your staff. Your hard work will receive a lot of appreciation from your senior authorities.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. This is an ideal day to buy a new home-theater or TV which will add more value to your life and routine because you can enjoy movies or TV shows at home, with all the family members. You should take your career very seriously today. You need to understand the cause benefit analysis. Thinking of the pros and cons will help you decide confidently. It’s better to chalk out the plans and strategies accordingly to reach your goal.