Horoscope: Sunday Will Be Tough Health-Wise for These Signs | Read Astrological Prediction For September 28
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 5:05 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For September 28, 2025
Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You will remain undecided today, which is quite unlike you. This will lead to speculation, which is not a bad thing by itself unless you put all your money into the bargain. Also, be careful not to take wild guesses in love and relationships.
Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. People around you will be surprised to witness the considerate and compassionate side of you today. Problems may come knocking but you, along with support from your loved ones, will handle them with brilliant tact.
Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Today, you will decide to become a bit more conscious about your health. You may or may not join a gym or measure your calories, but you will definitely sit up and take notice of your lifestyle and unhealthy food habits. A new job is also likely, which will open a completely new chapter in your life. As the day begins, you shall have a positive mindset which will help you to get new opportunities at work.
Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. Today, it is quite possible that you have a presentiment of things that are about to happen. Scarily enough, the premonition may not be too far off the mark. All your senses, especially your sixth sense, are likely to remain highly active today. This is a favorable day for you in terms of your profession. Your seniors may be impressed with your working skills. But due to the workload, you may feel a bit stressed.
Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Talk about being busy! It seems like today, you shall take the cake, and perhaps, be the icing on it as well. It is likely that the day is going to be very hectic for you in terms of work and business. You may be engaged in official conversations and dealings. Avoid arguing with your superiors. Substantial financial gains are not foreseen today. Today, you are likely to have a more laid back attitude towards money matters.
Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You will be very tough today, but there is enough warmth in your heart. Forbearance, positivity and extremely artistic abilities will predominate. You are advised to pursue the arts in your studies. Your deep insight into life will help you in serving society in a better way. Try not being too imposing on your partner as it may get a bit suffocating for your beloved. You will be able to articulate your ideas well in important meetings.
Libra (September 23- October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Your natural talents will be acknowledged and documented at work. This might prompt your equals to hold you up above the rest, and for your seniors to positively encourage you to scale greater heights. However, as always, be careful to make sure that success does not make you heady with arrogance.
Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Socially, you enjoy being in limelight as all the eyes are focused on you. However, beware of evil eyes that may not have good intentions towards you. You will be at your very best today as you will work with extreme dedication. While you work with full intensity, you should see to it that you keep the vengeful side in control. Being competitive by nature, other people’s progress will inspire you more to earn good money today.
Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. The day may pan out to be more challenging than you had anticipated. An independent free bird as you are, you may find it really irritating to find your hands tied up in unpleasant money matters. However, then that's a part of life; put in your best to overcome any situation you come across. Though work may be demanding, spare some time for your loved one. You’re likely to feel very lazy in the first half of the day.
Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. If you are an engineer, you will consider investing your money in your dream project or a business venture. For athletes, today will be a favourable day for health and wealth. Socially, you will build a stronger reputation. Your concern about what your beloved thinks of you will distract you today. You may be in a good mood to spend quality time with your spouse. It’s time to express what you think about your life.
Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You are a polished diamond. Adversities come and go, yet you remain unruffled. Today, you manage to please your boss, and beloved, and that is a feat! It is yet another day of contentment. Moreover, in a cyclical process, this again rejuvenates you into giving your best. Your focus on work will keep you away from enjoying your love life. Managing the time will be the key to sustaining your relationship.
Pisces (February 19- March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You will bump into an old friend or a distant relative today. This rendezvous may be with a person who you were close to long ago, and it will warm your heart with nostalgia. You might contemplate taking a break from your daily grind to spend some time to rekindle your childhood memories. Your work at the office will be praised and this will motivate others. If you have invested in the stock market, returns will be satisfactory.