ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Sunday Will Be Tough Health-Wise for These Signs | Read Astrological Prediction For September 28

Astrological Predictions For September 28, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You will remain undecided today, which is quite unlike you. This will lead to speculation, which is not a bad thing by itself unless you put all your money into the bargain. Also, be careful not to take wild guesses in love and relationships.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. People around you will be surprised to witness the considerate and compassionate side of you today. Problems may come knocking but you, along with support from your loved ones, will handle them with brilliant tact.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Today, you will decide to become a bit more conscious about your health. You may or may not join a gym or measure your calories, but you will definitely sit up and take notice of your lifestyle and unhealthy food habits. A new job is also likely, which will open a completely new chapter in your life. As the day begins, you shall have a positive mindset which will help you to get new opportunities at work.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. Today, it is quite possible that you have a presentiment of things that are about to happen. Scarily enough, the premonition may not be too far off the mark. All your senses, especially your sixth sense, are likely to remain highly active today. This is a favorable day for you in terms of your profession. Your seniors may be impressed with your working skills. But due to the workload, you may feel a bit stressed.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Talk about being busy! It seems like today, you shall take the cake, and perhaps, be the icing on it as well. It is likely that the day is going to be very hectic for you in terms of work and business. You may be engaged in official conversations and dealings. Avoid arguing with your superiors. Substantial financial gains are not foreseen today. Today, you are likely to have a more laid back attitude towards money matters.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You will be very tough today, but there is enough warmth in your heart. Forbearance, positivity and extremely artistic abilities will predominate. You are advised to pursue the arts in your studies. Your deep insight into life will help you in serving society in a better way. Try not being too imposing on your partner as it may get a bit suffocating for your beloved. You will be able to articulate your ideas well in important meetings.