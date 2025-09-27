ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Scorpio Be Ready To Fight Against All Odds As The Day Comes With A Lot Of Surprises | Read Astrological Prediction For September 27

Astrological Predictions For September 27, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. Things may settle down by the evening and you can expect a romantic evening with your sweetheart. If you have invested money jointly with someone (with life partner or business partner), you will see your money growing. Alternatively, it's an ideal day to invest money jointly with someone else. You may remain dissatisfied with some professional action and will turn impatient. Arguments with your superiors are on the cards till afternoon.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Personal fulfillment is your top priority today. You will reminisce about the good things in life with your loved one. Just celebrate this moment and strengthen your romance. Today you are going to be your best friend and you will be your worst enemy when it comes to money. The day promises complete satisfaction on the professional front. The skill with which you handle responsibilities at the office will be appreciated.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You will be surrounded by conflicts today. However, you will come to realise within a short while the solutions required to troubleshoot your way out of your difficult circumstances. You will desire solitude and peace so much so that you will not find even your family members welcome company. There may be a lot of activities in the office and some of them may also be complex. However, you will remain engrossed in solving them.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. For those in a relationship, a blissful time lies ahead. This is also a promising time for those who are looking for a long-term commitment. You are likely to spend large sums of money on a member of the opposite gender from whom you have been getting good vibes. Your mind seems to be caught up between emotions and practicality today. With good support from the technical staff and colleagues in general, you will handle your prime responsibilities well.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. To many, you will seem to have got your senses back after a long time. Reason? You will finally have a definite career plan in mind. Although it's not really a big deal for you when your mind races and yearns to achieve in two warring directions, it may seem quite jarring and unreal to the mere mortals. The meeting of the minds is important today. This day may be less favorable from the health point of view.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is situated in Scorpio today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Today is the day when you'll have a heart of gold and nerves of steel. Tolerance, optimism and exceedingly artistic talents will rule the roost. Pursue academics in the arts. Your understanding of life will help you serve society better. In love, you will ensure that the difference of opinion doesn't drive a wedge between you and your partner. You need to take a positive approach while handling the issue. Your mind will be able to dig deeply in the subject of finances today.