Horoscope: Work Pressure Will Increase But Finances Will Be Better For This Sign | Read Astrological Prediction For September 26

Aries (March 21- April 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. Your life partner will be supportive of your career. His/her ideas may help you find a solid ground in the relationship. Today, you are most likely to pay attention to expenses that may not be immediately essential. You will be spending money on your image and family members. Today may also be quite a dynamic day for those involved professionally in communication. For others, new avenues might open up soon.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Couples will spend the day sharing soft and emotional messages over the phones. You want to spend the time discussing some interesting ways to boost your romance. A fun-filled day is on the cards. You are going to do an excellent job today by tapping contacts who can provide you with loans. You may not be in serious need of money but may still wish to have extra funds. Personal interests may take up a lot of your productive time.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. A satisfactory day for love and romance. Your relationship with your beloved may be excellent. You may spend an enjoyable evening in the company of close friends. Avoid indulging in speculative activities especially gambling as planets may not favor you in money matters. Learn to be content with your current financial state. Communication may play an important part in the workplace. Meetings and seminars may keep you on your toes. You may be admired for your professional attitude.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Your partner's intuitive mood may create a disturbance in your love life. Therefore, you may need to do something exciting to keep the flame burning. Indulgence in a speculative activity may turn fruitful in the latter part of the day. In short, you may do well in finances. Avoid overdoing things in the workplace. Don't forget to jot down important points that you may come across during this time. Eventually, the day may end on a positive note.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. You may need to keep a cool temper to nurture the bonding with your partner. Although, you may get their emotional support. Singles may take their relationship to another level. You may hold the grip on your expenses as you may refrain from lavish spending. It may not be the time to let your head rule your heart at the workplace! Avoid aggression as losing your temper may only spoil matters. Keep your cool to enable the right decision making.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. A social get together may fill your evening with immense joy and happiness. A surprise call from an old friend may make you nostalgic. There may be fun moments with your beloved. Today you may try to simplify things rather than complicit them by deep introspection. Avoid major financial decisions for the day. Smooth progress in the workplace may be indicated. Small deals may bring huge benefits through proper investigation. You may have to deal with stress challenges at work.