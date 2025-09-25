ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: This Zodiac Sign Will Find Business Success as Luck Smiles Today | Read Astrological Prediction For September 25

Astrological Predictions For September 25, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Romance will keep you occupied today. Monetary success will lead to peace and the other way round. You must be careful about expenses and buy only that stuff which you really need. This can save you from putting your money into some dubious schemes. You will be concerned with pending activities today and your expectations from yourself would be very high. In order to get the desired result, you may also be ready to take all the necessary stress.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. You are likely to succeed in everything you start today. Financial transactions will be both satisfying and profitable in the afternoon. The day may not turn out to be as exciting as you may have expected. A thrilling evening will compensate for a rather tiring day. Expect a wonderful time with your darling in the evening. Today, top up loans or bank loans may be granted if applied for.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. You will be able to express your thoughts and opinions to the people you come in contact with today. They will also reciprocate and echo your feelings and emotions. This will give you validation and satisfaction. The day should be filled with fun and entertainment overall. Rest assured that good deeds always get paid back in tangible or intangible form. If you have invested in real estate, it is likely that today you shall get a good price for it.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. It is likely that you will reach an important milestone in life today. Keep in mind that your success may be a cause of envy for a few people, some of whom may want to harm you. You are left with two choices, either try to help them out of their troubles and miseries, or prepare for a battle. The day might be tricky to handle. You are advised to focus on the important matters.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You will spend an enjoyable day with your favourite relatives and friends. In the office also, you will be afforded rare cooperation from all your colleagues. Financial gains are indicated. Health wise, though it is not a bad day, mood-wise, it is likely to be unpredictable. Today it is time to do some serious contemplation over financial matters and a take call on how to utilise your funds. Short distance trips done for work/business will be beneficial.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. You are the banner carrier for those around you today, giving hope and inspiring. Clad yourself in robes of the perfect family man. This should spread warmth and love, and will work wonders in improving relationships. The day looks great for financial matters. If you are trying to go abroad to make an extra buck, you are likely to succeed. You may be in a mood to do research and development today.