Horoscope: This Zodiac Sign Will Find Business Success as Luck Smiles Today | Read Astrological Prediction For September 25
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 5:05 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For September 25, 2025
Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Romance will keep you occupied today. Monetary success will lead to peace and the other way round. You must be careful about expenses and buy only that stuff which you really need. This can save you from putting your money into some dubious schemes. You will be concerned with pending activities today and your expectations from yourself would be very high. In order to get the desired result, you may also be ready to take all the necessary stress.
Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. You are likely to succeed in everything you start today. Financial transactions will be both satisfying and profitable in the afternoon. The day may not turn out to be as exciting as you may have expected. A thrilling evening will compensate for a rather tiring day. Expect a wonderful time with your darling in the evening. Today, top up loans or bank loans may be granted if applied for.
Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. You will be able to express your thoughts and opinions to the people you come in contact with today. They will also reciprocate and echo your feelings and emotions. This will give you validation and satisfaction. The day should be filled with fun and entertainment overall. Rest assured that good deeds always get paid back in tangible or intangible form. If you have invested in real estate, it is likely that today you shall get a good price for it.
Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. It is likely that you will reach an important milestone in life today. Keep in mind that your success may be a cause of envy for a few people, some of whom may want to harm you. You are left with two choices, either try to help them out of their troubles and miseries, or prepare for a battle. The day might be tricky to handle. You are advised to focus on the important matters.
Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You will spend an enjoyable day with your favourite relatives and friends. In the office also, you will be afforded rare cooperation from all your colleagues. Financial gains are indicated. Health wise, though it is not a bad day, mood-wise, it is likely to be unpredictable. Today it is time to do some serious contemplation over financial matters and a take call on how to utilise your funds. Short distance trips done for work/business will be beneficial.
Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. You are the banner carrier for those around you today, giving hope and inspiring. Clad yourself in robes of the perfect family man. This should spread warmth and love, and will work wonders in improving relationships. The day looks great for financial matters. If you are trying to go abroad to make an extra buck, you are likely to succeed. You may be in a mood to do research and development today.
Libra (September 23- October 23): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. Those of you in the field of business will find this to be a good time. In any work that you undertake, you should try and maintain a balance between your work and your family. Support, encouragement, and appreciation from your loved one is foreseen and it will make the evening special. Today you are likely to stay true to your birth sign and take financial decisions accordingly. You will neither overspend nor underspend today.
Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. It looks like a tricky day from the health point of view, today. You are advised to do some meditation so that you can concentrate on one subject. Meditation will help you balance everything. You are likely to be a bit peeved with your current scenario. You need to relax and not worry, as this is a temporary phase. Things will get better when the planetary transits change. You need to be very careful while making important decisions.
Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. A tedious day is in store for you as hectic work is likely to keep you on your toes. For businessmen, gains will increase due to various reasons including your public relation techniques. Overall, today is a favourable day on the financial front. Your colleagues will be fairly biased today so it will help you finish off your routine office work quickly. Support from superiors may also encourage you to take a call on something which was pending since long.
Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. You will be in a chirpy mood today, and may want to do anything and everything. Business opportunities will grab your eyeballs, and you want to go ahead with those ideas. You will succeed in these ventures as luck is by your side. Socially, you will be busy as you will meet a lot of people and impress them with your wit and humour. You need to dedicate some time to your beloved who may be feeling a little neglected.
Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. You will receive some good news today. Whatever has been in the pipeline may come out in the open and you'll see the desired output. Courageous and patient, you can deal with the toughest of challenges with an ease. It will be a good day for people associated with the stock market and finance. Today your level of enthusiasm will not drop at all. It seems that all the stars are in your favour.
Pisces (February 19- March 20): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You will be successful in defeating your enemies and seeing your capabilities. You are advised to be cautious of these people. Head for a long drive or take a walk if things begin to bother you as this puts you in a better mood. You will be motivated to enhance your skills and apply them to your personal life. Planning and organising things on the domestic front may bore you. You may even experience mood swings today.