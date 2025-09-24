ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Leos Are Advised To Focus On Their Career Today And Place Love As A Second Priority | Read Astrological Prediction For September 24

Astrological Predictions For September 24, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You may get to spend happy times with your loved ones today. You may learn to play some musical instrument as it is a good way to express emotions. Besides, it gives you a novel method to attract new people. Do it promptly before the mood changes.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You are likely to be prone to daydreaming and fantasizing today. You may even lose touch with reality and making errors in judgment, in your assessment of facts. You will, by sheer force of your tenacity and determination, ensure that things work out in the end.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You will feel the need to pursue your passions today. You will give more time to your family and will spend as much time as possible with your children and will bestow your love and affection on them. You will be in an imaginative and romantic mood today. You need to harness your creativity into creating opportunities for yourself. Your partner may like to see the original you in terms of expression.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. In the matters of the heart, you will be on the same page as your beloved. You are likely to take responsibilities and learn how to be a better partner. Today, you may not indulge in a lot of activities to earn money. You may not be in a mood to deal with routine work. You may feel that running after money is a waste of energy. Instead, you would want to spend quality time with your family.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Your expenses may shoot through the roof if you do not pay careful attention to your finances. You will want to splurge on expensive perfumes and clothing. You will be able to attract those of the opposite gender. You must guard against coming off as a show-off. Be humble and polite to everyone. Your love life may take a back seat, as for now, career growth is of prime importance to you.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Logic as well as emotions will hold sway in your relationships today. Emotionally you will feel a little confused and will swing between your feelings and what is actually expected of you. However, finally you will pay more heed to your inner voice rather than depending on the views of others. Today, you may struggle to find a solution to complex problems. You will succeed in doing the same but it will take all your energy.