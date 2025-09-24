Horoscope: Leos Are Advised To Focus On Their Career Today And Place Love As A Second Priority | Read Astrological Prediction For September 24
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 5:06 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For September 24, 2025
Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You may get to spend happy times with your loved ones today. You may learn to play some musical instrument as it is a good way to express emotions. Besides, it gives you a novel method to attract new people. Do it promptly before the mood changes.
Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You are likely to be prone to daydreaming and fantasizing today. You may even lose touch with reality and making errors in judgment, in your assessment of facts. You will, by sheer force of your tenacity and determination, ensure that things work out in the end.
Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You will feel the need to pursue your passions today. You will give more time to your family and will spend as much time as possible with your children and will bestow your love and affection on them. You will be in an imaginative and romantic mood today. You need to harness your creativity into creating opportunities for yourself. Your partner may like to see the original you in terms of expression.
Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. In the matters of the heart, you will be on the same page as your beloved. You are likely to take responsibilities and learn how to be a better partner. Today, you may not indulge in a lot of activities to earn money. You may not be in a mood to deal with routine work. You may feel that running after money is a waste of energy. Instead, you would want to spend quality time with your family.
Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Your expenses may shoot through the roof if you do not pay careful attention to your finances. You will want to splurge on expensive perfumes and clothing. You will be able to attract those of the opposite gender. You must guard against coming off as a show-off. Be humble and polite to everyone. Your love life may take a back seat, as for now, career growth is of prime importance to you.
Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Logic as well as emotions will hold sway in your relationships today. Emotionally you will feel a little confused and will swing between your feelings and what is actually expected of you. However, finally you will pay more heed to your inner voice rather than depending on the views of others. Today, you may struggle to find a solution to complex problems. You will succeed in doing the same but it will take all your energy.
Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. You always have the tendency to be two separate things put together on a pair of scales that somehow balance. Today, you'll bring to the scales the stability of being your own master and servant. It's a fine balance to maintain. However, only you are capable of doing that, thanks to your extremely high-power status today. Your good mood and good health will make your day. The day will be a fruitful one.
Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Signs indicate you may face unexpected expenses today. But this spending is likely to be on family and friends. But keep track of every penny. To be on the safer side, it would be advisable not to have any pockets at all today. In terms of your love life, you may become judgemental and your current relationship may turn complex. Trust is the key to happiness. You may have to find ways to strengthen your bond.
Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. Your role in bringing around important and influential deals will be pivotal indeed. However, at work, the final result may not actually be up to the standards you expected. However, a pleasant evening with your beloved will clear all such shadows and lighten your mood. While the first half of the day is going to shower blessings of coins in your pocket, the second half of the day can be very tricky especially for a spendthrift like you.
Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. You will walk down the memory lane, cherish those lost moments and later on feel an urge to meet or contact old friends. Expectations of your near and dear ones, however, may seem burdensome. You are advised to invest your funds in furthering your career or business interests. You shall attempt to strike balance between your work and funds. You will ensure that you get adequate returns. You might get opportunities to learn or adapt new techniques to the workplace.
Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Good news may hit home today. Promotion, profit, scholarship, anything you've been working for will probably materialise. You are ingenious and will crack the toughest of problems with consummate ease. Money lenders and brokers will do well. You may remain upset for your detachment from your loved one. However, it will also encourage you to be alone and spend time comfortably. This looks an excellent day from a health point of view.
Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You will come up trumps against your competition today. This will make you enthusiastic about your prospects. You shy away from the spotlight usually, but today you will find yourself thrust into the role of a leader, as you take on new assignments.