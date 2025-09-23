ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Improvement In Love, This Week Will Bring Peace of Mind To Virgo | Read Astrological Prediction For September 23

Astrological Predictions For September 23, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Ideas play havoc in your head today. The good thing is that you will execute them well. Here is a word of caution for you to avoid hasty decisions. Experienced people will help you find a firm footing. You are advised to pay heed to elders' counselling. Only by being practical and objective, you will be able to handle these things well. Today you are most likely to have a more pragmatic approach towards money matters.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Luck is a four-leaf clover in your pocket. You might get the long desired success in education related matters today; a favourable result of a competitive examination, maybe. You will proudly smile at your power of resilience and sense of proportion. You will have a positive outlook today. You will feel more energetic. If you have already invested money in the stock market, today you might want to do away with some stock and earn money.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. You may end up earning a large amount of money, mostly through some private venture. The day will be a greatly profitable one for cashiers, money lenders and those in retail business. Keep working hard to achieve success. It's going to be good from a love relationship point of view as well. You will spend more time with your beloved. This togetherness could give you more happiness. If you aren’t married yet, you would want to get married or engaged asap.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. The day might make you tired and you might want to spend a quiet evening with your beloved. Today you are likely to feel that you may have missed out on some good opportunities to make some extra money, and it will make you feel depressed. Stay optimistic, and you shall get more chances. However, your dedication towards your work will be at peak today. Health-wise, your day will prove to be moderate.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Since the planets are in your favour, you may expect some good financial gains today. You will be content with your financial standing. Go ahead and make long-term plans. You may be in a talkative mood today. Hence you might feel like giving suggestions to everyone around you. You are advised to be careful with your words as everyone might not be able to welcome your suggestions. You may get upset with someone which may lead to some stress..

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Virgo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Even though there is not any significant development in your life today, however, on the love front, things will be better than last week. The improvement in your love life this week will give you a peace of mind. You will keep your expenses in control and will not exceed your budget under any circumstances. You will be humble about your finances and will not show off your saving reserves.