Horoscope: These Signs Are More Likely To Have Fights In Their Romantic Relationships Today

Astrological Predictions For September 21, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. A good time for love as you are likely to express your thoughts and turn it into action. Romance may be perfectly balanced as shared values and responsibilities may make your beloved feel satisfied. Don’t get overconfident with stock market deals as you may end up losing money. Refrain from impulsiveness lest you may get entangled into debts. Domestic issues may divert you from your professional responsibilities. You may need to flourish in complex technical work besides creative tasks.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Be careful with your words while interacting with your partner. Loyalty, affection, and commitment may win you the support of your beloved. On the financial front, there may be slim chances of recovery of pending dues. Although you may gradually make some financial gains as the day progresses. Professionally you may need to stay ultra-cool as there may be an excessive workload. Things may improve in the second half of the day. Keep constraints as seniors may get more demanding.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Domestic activities will get easier and enjoyable once your sweetheart accompanies you in the evening. As you will be more calculative in the second half of the day, chances of spending money will reduce and chances of saving money will increase. By and large, the day looks good from a financial point of view. Routine activities will be in your luck today. Be focused and you will be able to do work faster.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Be happy with who you are and you will be appreciated. Avoid taking decisions alone. Your partner will make things easier for you. You might be spending a bit on communication today. Long conversations with friends or siblings are likely to shoot up your phone bills or will reduce your prepaid balance. You will follow a take-it-easy policy today. As the dusk approaches, your enthusiasm will reach a peak.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You need to maintain a good rapport with your sweetheart. You may be sometimes emotionally down but you have to be loyal and truthful to your partner. Today you will be able to crack good deals with others and will also be able to enjoy financial surplus. On the whole, the day looks progressive for financial matters. With emotions running high, unresolved issues may come to the fore. Emotional insecurity may give you pain and struggle today.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Leo today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. An important issue that has been pending may come to an end today. It is not the right time to disagree or fight with your loved one. In the second half of the day, you will be coming back to your senses about money matters and will become more cautious, logical and analytical about your finances. The time is right to revise your budget. With all the positive energy you exude, you are likely to lead your team and inspire to steal excellence.