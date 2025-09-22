ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: This Sign Will Gain Fortune Through A Lottery Today; Know What You Have In Store | Read Astrological Prediction For September 22

Astrological Predictions For September 22, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You are likely to feel lost and thoroughly depressed today. This will make you turn towards spirituality. You will devote more time to meditation and will pray a lot. Despite the adverse circumstances, you will make a good deal of material headway. You are someone who is known to be practical, calculative and analytical at work and today is no different. This will help you handle routine activities, hence do not refrain from taking responsibilities.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. It is about time that you stopped running from your problems and stood up and faced them. Your loved ones will bask in your material generosity today. You will be magnanimous with the wallet to impress members of the opposite gender. Don't forget that time is also money! Matters related to the heart may have to be treated with a practical perspective. That is the need of the hour. There will be a strong desire to maintain health today.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. The day will prove good for those in love. The two of you will enjoy each other’s company to the fullest. If you are unmarried, you will want to get married or engaged. Today, you may be inclined to buy a commercial property. Overall, your investment decisions are going to prove to be fruitful. Your domestic life will require special attention today. Nevertheless, your practical and logical abilities will help you balance office and work simultaneously.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. It may get necessary to concentrate on your personal as well as the romantic front. Frustrating moments in your love life may make you lose your temper. You may spend cautiously without getting impulsive. This may bring happiness and satisfaction as a penny saved is a penny earned. You may try to put a good impression at work however, it may get necessary to finish off pending tasks. Keep your cool as there may be chances of arguments with colleagues.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. You shall be content with all you have. Other people may bolster your financial situation. Your family’s financial position is going to strengthen. You will be grateful to the Lord for your good fortune. You are likely to feel wise today. However, it would be best to keep your advice to yourself as not everyone will lend you an ear for your suggestions. Also, some might take it in the wrong sense.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Though routine expenses will be less today, you are likely to spend a considerable amount on health and related things, such as on medicines, dietary supplements. You may require using a lot of strength today. The stars refer not only to physical strength but also mental strength. An important lesson this day may teach you is that you can’t always win, but defeat is a sure way to succeed.