Horoscope: Romance Is In The Air For Pisces; Know How Other Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected By The Moon's Movement | Read Astrological Prediction For September 20

Astrological Predictions For September 20, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): 20 September, 2025 Saturday Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Go ahead and indulge in your artistic self today. You can reorganise your home or workplace. Expenses are on the cards. If you have been longing for that expensive dressing table or a study table, buy it. Indulgence is okay sometimes. The day may start with some sort of irritation. Petty issues are likely to bother you. You will be worried about their routine financial needs. During the latter half of the day, your mind will return to its creative self.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): 20 September, 2025 Saturday Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. The day is likely to turn out to be a difficult one. However, your maturity and experience in handling adverse situations will come to your aid. You will, as the day advances, be able to sort out the problems that have cropped up and end up on an optimistic note. Conflicts over small issues may help you feel irritable. You need to play it cool. A number of issues will be nudging you during the earlier part of the day.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): 20 September, 2025 Saturday Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. You are advised against taking any important decisions regarding a new business or if trying to get a new job change to earn some extra money, as the planets are not auspicious. You will stay busy communicating with your superiors today. However, be careful in what you say or write as you are prone to be misunderstood by your superiors. You have to be very clear and sure about the logic. After all, your senior authorities will judge your practical matters.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): 20 September, 2025 Saturday Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You will spend quality time with your partner. Time spent with the family sounds rejuvenating. Cooking, decorating or watching a good movie with your sweetheart will be your top priority. You shall financially benefit from family members as well. Your past investments are likely to fetch you good dividends. You will be happy with what you have, and will keep desires in control. Overall, your day at work will also be quite decent.

Leo (July 23- August 23): 20 September, 2025 Saturday Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. Shopping is on your mind today and you are in a mood to spruce up in order to catch the immediate attention of your sweetheart. You may also tend to spend your money on improving your image. Try to control the desire to spend money on unnecessary creature comforts, and try to set aside some money for emergencies. In terms of work, you will be highly creative and motivated. Therefore, use your skills effectively.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): 20 September, 2025 Saturday Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. You are requested to avoid being overly possessive about your partner as this may lead to disagreements. You cannot impose burdens on your partner. Be ready to listen to whatever he/she needs. You may burn a hole in your pocket, and it may take a long time to make up. Though your intention would be to stick to your budget, you will end up overspending. Also, hard work pays, but at times the payment may get delayed.