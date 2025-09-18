ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: One Of The Best Days For Virgo In 2025; Know How Other Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected By The Moon's Movement | Read Astrological Prediction For September 18

Astrological Predictions For September 18, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Someone from the opposite gender will be attracted by your cheerful personality. When you meet them, you may say or do something for which they applaud you. You will be professional and will focus completely on pending tasks. Thus, you will get ready to take up new challenges. Your fearlessness is the key to success. Your confidence, sincerity and determination will help you achieve some important projects in the office.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You may plan to surprise your family and friends. You will love to see smiles and joy on the face of others. You will just have to remain satisfied with what you are earning in regular courses and that should put you at ease too. Putting in too much effort or devoting much time to anything else wouldn’t work in your favour. Keep your nerves cool under pressure today. You will be able to accomplish your tasks today.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Some of your personal belongings are very dear to you. You may have to grudgingly share them with someone else. On your desk, the pile of files may be high today. But, you shall be in a mood to relax and take things lightly. Whatever you are likely to gain today may not give you very long term financial pleasure or stability. Avoid handling a project involving technical issues today, because your current astral configuration may prevent you from making a headway.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. When the going gets tough, it's better to go with the flow. However, you belong to a school of thought that believes that in such troubled times, it's better to stay out of water altogether. Since it is not your day today, you are likely to postpone all important decisions and work. Luck is in your favour tonight. Avoid reacting to adverse circumstances, just take it easy and move ahead.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Call it an epiphany of sorts, but today promises to be a day of revelations for you. Finally, things fall into place as your Odyssey nears its end, and you come to terms with your hidden talents. Follow your heart and dive into the bottomless pool of your imagination. Material investments will give you temporal joy only. Instead, it will be good to invest money on spiritual development. This is not the right day to launch a bold new venture.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Your writing skills will possibly help you vent your feelings without offending others. You will successfully complete your pending assignments. Great success will knock at your door in anything and everything you undertake today. With your energy levels rising today, you are advised to utilise your time and energy for doing physically and mentally challenging tasks. After working hard throughout the day, you should enjoy the evening with your near and dear ones.