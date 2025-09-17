ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Cancer Needs To Be Sensitive In Dealing Financial Matters; Know How Other Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected | Read Astrological Prediction For September 17

Astrological Predictions For September 17, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You will be so cheerful and energetic that you will eventually bring a smile on your partner’s face. You will even be surprised to explore your vivacity. Today, your focus will be more on home and related matters. Domestic requirements will be the prime focus so you may be spending money on home and related matters. Prime responsibilities will occupy your mind today. Finishing important tasks whose deadlines are just around the corner will be part of your agenda.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. The evening will be more exciting as you get praise being united with your soulmate in a romantically-filled atmosphere. During the day, you shall be thinking more about money matters as compared to other days. You will be calculative but there will be conflict between heart and mind when it comes to spending money. The lively and creative part of you will help you come up with amazing ideas at the workplace.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. An innocent rendezvous with your beloved may turn into a sizzling adventure only if you make the right moves! Just open up to make yourself feel comfortable in front of your sweetheart. You shall come across new opportunities to earn more money today. You get more business, find a new job or negotiate your salary to get a better deal. Use your funds sparingly to save more. A technical task will definitely confuse you today.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. You will feel that you are spending the most amazing time with your beloved as you will understand their interests and need to have space. Today you shall be sensitive about financial matters. You may, though, get carried away by other people’s opinions. You need to be pragmatic and listen only to your inner voice. Just boost your confidence a bit. And then see your amazing presentation skills will come to the fore.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. You'll forget all your worries at the sight of your beloved, which will send your adrenaline rushing. Gear up for some love and feeling. When it comes to romance, you want to see your beloved’s adventure spirit. Your wild mind is likely to stimulate your sweetheart’s fantasy. You shall be averse to buying anything of an inferior quality today, and you shall aim to purchase only the high end things in your quest for perfection.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. You seem to be in high spirits. This attitude will melt your darling's heart and make him/her agree with you. You are ruled by a deep emotion tonight and your appreciation for your beloved will strengthen the current relationship. Today you will be dealing with your finances very judiciously. You will not blow up your money impulsively on even things that you need to possess to maintain your level. An excellent day to begin a new job or a project!