Horoscope: Financially These Signs May Feel Unsure About Money Matters | Read Astrological Prediction For September 15
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 5:05 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For September 15, 2025
Aries (March 21- April 20): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Your love life seems free of trouble, with no storm clouds hovering on the horizon. However, a normal lifestyle may bore you. Today you are not likely to have any major financial windfall but your mind will be active about earning more money so you may have big plans on your mind. Streamline your thoughts if you want to avoid confusion. Misunderstandings might happen with your colleagues. Today, astral forces will conspire to help you logically carry out research activities.
Taurus (April 21- May 21): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Though you are helpful, your self-centred approach may not be appreciated by your loved one. You have to be broad minded when it comes to the relationship. You need to understand the needs of your spouse. Your friendly attitude will keep the relationship smooth. You will try to be too secure. This may cause you to miss several financial opportunities. Time management will be important. Try to be flexible.
Gemini (May 22- June 21): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. You may tickle the funny bone of your beloved as you may crack excellent jokes that may melt their heart. Financially you may remain unsure about funds. Confusion may arise on how to enhance your income. It may get difficult to judge ways and means of saving money. At work, your energy levels may rise to the peak as you may constantly work towards improvements. You may be an inspiration for your team to achieve tough targets
Cancer (June 22- July 22): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Share your joys and sorrows, challenges and achievements so that your partner will steal comfort. Your beloved will prove to be the best support and will try to assuage your feelings. Planetary transits will move you to prepare a list of things that you want ‘now’ and you will be all set to go on a shopping spree. You will not be worried about the long term financial future. Prioritising your work will help you get confident.
Leo (July 23- August 23): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. You may be in a blissful state to bring a smile on your beloved’s face. It may be the best phase of your life as you may spend a refreshing evening close to each other. Financially you may get a good scope for earning. There may be the hope of recovering back your previous dues. At the office, you may be fortunate to get praise from your boss and hero-worship from colleagues. Although, you may have to wait to start a new venture.
Virgo (August 24- September 22): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You may enthrall your partner at the rendezvous. Just prove your intelligence and hold your partner’s attention as much as you can. In careers, lucrative job offers may enthuse you. It may be the ideal time to switch over to a new job. There may be chances of hitting a jackpot and making some path-breaking decisions to bring positive results in business and finance. You may grab some important projects with the help of your analytical spirit.
Libra (September 23- October 23): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Decorating your home with your spouse will make you happier. There are more chances of seeing good progress in the near future but today, your financial progress is likely to be restricted. You will also be very active intellectually. Strategies or decision making might go your way if you practically analyse the pros and cons. The day is good from the perspective of health. You will eat good food that will take your energy level up.
Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You may need to support your beloved with some kind and gentle words to get them over their struggles and pains. Moneywise you may feel that your earnings may not be in proportion to your potential. However, you may get optimistic at the end of the day. On the office front, you may have a rough day as there may be negative vibes as technical glitches may hamper your working. Although, careful planning may help you to overcome these hurdles.
Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Be gentler and more attentive to your loved one and you will definitely reap benefits. Co-operating with your sweetheart will fetch true love that you are looking for. This is an ideal time to build social or professional contacts and create opportunities, which may help you earn in future. The time is really good for approaching organizations who can give you assignments. You might be passing stressful times at work. It's because today's astral configuration is coming down heavily on you.
Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. After a hectic work schedule, you may have a little time for your partner, but the few hours you are together will be joyous. Today is not too favorable for you in financial matters. Especially, if someone owes you money, you shall find it extremely difficult to make them pay up their debts to you. You will be more engrossed in finishing tasks whose deadlines are due than in rectifying past errors made by someone else.
Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. It's a good time for evaluating your material possessions. This will give you a new angle. You may even shortlist items that you have purchased recently and check how many of them are in use. You may need to learn new tools and techniques. You should join some online course, indicates your celestial reading. In fact, your astrological configuration backs a quick brush-up of your professional skills. Seek guidance from seniors in office for the same.
Pisces (February 19- March 20): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Be optimistic without letting anything bog you down. Savour the time you spend with your family; it's priceless. Co-operation and not isolation will give your romance a smash hit. Break your boredom by playing the guitar or singing the most romantic number. You may not be earning a lot on this day. But at the same time you will not spend lavishly. This will keep your bank balance in balance. You will not lose money.