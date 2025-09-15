ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Financially These Signs May Feel Unsure About Money Matters | Read Astrological Prediction For September 15

Astrological Predictions For September 15, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Your love life seems free of trouble, with no storm clouds hovering on the horizon. However, a normal lifestyle may bore you. Today you are not likely to have any major financial windfall but your mind will be active about earning more money so you may have big plans on your mind. Streamline your thoughts if you want to avoid confusion. Misunderstandings might happen with your colleagues. Today, astral forces will conspire to help you logically carry out research activities.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Though you are helpful, your self-centred approach may not be appreciated by your loved one. You have to be broad minded when it comes to the relationship. You need to understand the needs of your spouse. Your friendly attitude will keep the relationship smooth. You will try to be too secure. This may cause you to miss several financial opportunities. Time management will be important. Try to be flexible.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. You may tickle the funny bone of your beloved as you may crack excellent jokes that may melt their heart. Financially you may remain unsure about funds. Confusion may arise on how to enhance your income. It may get difficult to judge ways and means of saving money. At work, your energy levels may rise to the peak as you may constantly work towards improvements. You may be an inspiration for your team to achieve tough targets

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Share your joys and sorrows, challenges and achievements so that your partner will steal comfort. Your beloved will prove to be the best support and will try to assuage your feelings. Planetary transits will move you to prepare a list of things that you want ‘now’ and you will be all set to go on a shopping spree. You will not be worried about the long term financial future. Prioritising your work will help you get confident.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. You may be in a blissful state to bring a smile on your beloved’s face. It may be the best phase of your life as you may spend a refreshing evening close to each other. Financially you may get a good scope for earning. There may be the hope of recovering back your previous dues. At the office, you may be fortunate to get praise from your boss and hero-worship from colleagues. Although, you may have to wait to start a new venture.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You may enthrall your partner at the rendezvous. Just prove your intelligence and hold your partner’s attention as much as you can. In careers, lucrative job offers may enthuse you. It may be the ideal time to switch over to a new job. There may be chances of hitting a jackpot and making some path-breaking decisions to bring positive results in business and finance. You may grab some important projects with the help of your analytical spirit.