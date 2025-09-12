ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: A Positive Day Awaits Today For These Signs | Read Astrological Prediction For September 12

Aries (March 21- April 20): Today, the Moon is in Aries. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. On the personal front, establishing a spiritual connection with your soulmate will be your prime task. Today your attention will be focused on your efforts to make financial gains. The more efforts you invest, the greater the gains would be both in the short-term and long-term. You will also be broadminded and philosophical today and tend to advise people. Consequently, you may lack the attention to details. You are advised to be quite calculative today.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Today, the Moon is in Aries. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. The emotional attachment you share with your partner will rekindle the romance in life. You will get all kinds of supports from your spouse. You will be happy about all that you have been able to achieve so far. Your financial acumen will be very strong in the second half of the day, so make the best of it. You are likely to lose confidence and will be confused at the start of the day.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Today, the Moon is in Aries. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. On the love front, things may move smoothly as you may please your beloved by having fun and enjoyable moments together. There may be favorable times in the early part of the day as you may see gains and positive changes on the financial front. At the office, colleagues may help you in acquiring gains through teamwork. However, you may need to be careful with your words and control your temper to make things work smoothly.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Today, the Moon is in Aries. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. You will win your sweetheart being caring, nurturing and sensitive. It will eventually add harmony to your love life. Financial gains are indicated during the second half of the day. Business transactions will go off smoothly. If you are into freelancing, you will be able to invest your time very productively. Luck will support you in the second half. You are advised to be slow and steady during meetings. Your efficiency level will zoom today.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Today, the Moon is in Aries. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Keeping a promise will be a good idea to bring yourself closer to your loved one. Speculative activities will fetch good profits today, but play only for the short term. Long term speculative activities may not prove to be very gainful for you today. You will happily progress at the work front. You may even get an appreciation for the job well executed today. With the cosmos in your favour, success is bound to come your way easily.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Today, the Moon is in Aries. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. Play the perfect host in the evening so as to surprise your guests. Eventually, it will boost your social recognition and prestige and will bring a smile on the face of your loved one. You need to remain positive that your luck will improve in the future, as you may be struggling now. Later today, things will start looking up and fortune will favour you. Just give a break to your restless energies today.