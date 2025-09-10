ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: A Fresh Start, Challenges and Happy Turns Await For These Signs | Read Astrological Prediction For September 10

Astrological Predictions For September 10, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. The first half of the day is just more about confusions, tensions and expenses related to money whereas the second half of the day is about a fresh approach towards life and finances. This is a profitable day for business people. Post lunch, you may have to deal with an unusual situation. You will have different experiences in the two halves of the day. As things begin to pick up pace post lunch, your mood will also be lifted.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. You will make good money during the day. You will earn money through different sources. If you are running a business, the time will be especially good for you. You will reap benefits if you maintain a strong professional attitude. You may have to regret the decisions you take in a haste. So, be very careful while making decisions when it comes to your financial security. You are advised to handle one thing at a time and take decisions practically.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. You are in a mood to enhance your relationship today. The day will be a little tricky during the first half. You may even have to face unexpected situations at the workplace. Client communication will be on the first priority today. Be careful with your communication with strangers. It would help to take a diplomatic approach to tackling the issue. To overcome the negative vibes, you need to divert your mind. Do something interesting to add spice to your life.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You are likely to be detached from your sweetheart today. However, you should keep in touch with your partner frequently in order to avoid taking risks in the relationship. You may be in a mood to do some research today. Your active mind will not let you think of anything but work. It ‘s time to pen down the ideas that come to you as you may need to implement them some time later.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Your love life will be full of action and drama. There will be challenges as well as surprises every now and then. Thus, you are advised to brace yourself for what is coming your way. You will be very busy at work as new tasks will be coming your way. You will be required to achieve the tasks in time. Also, you must remember not to compromise on quality. Try to control your feelings and avoid getting upset.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Pisces today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Your day will be a mixed bag in context of money matters. The first half may be uneventful. However, you may incur some expenses in the second half. Overall, not a bad day. You may share your strong opinions openly at the workplace. You will be giving suggestions to everyone around you. Just make sure that you are not hurt if your suggestions are not accepted. Healthwise, today will prove to be moderate.