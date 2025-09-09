Horoscope: Relationship Twists, Financial Caution and Workplace Shifts Will Be There Today For These Signs | Read Astrological Prediction For September 9
Published : September 9, 2025 at 5:05 AM IST
Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Your love life is likely to remain uneventful. A few things said by your beloved may hurt you. However, you should not take it to your heart as things will be fine by tomorrow. Your expectations will be high today. You may like to fulfill your desires and want to work with your colleagues and superiors. However, they may not agree and this may lead to disappointment. It is not the right day to start something new.
Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. You may not dominate your love life but may take a commanding position. Impressing your partner through different tactics may not work for the moment. Monetarily it may be a pleasant phase for businessmen as well as office professionals as there may be chances to earn for various sources. In careers, you may make easy gains and may succeed with minimum efforts and shortcuts. But make sure you finish tasks within the stipulated time and focus on prime responsibilities.
Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You will turn jovial with your better half. You may also start having funny conversations with them. It will eventually pave the way for a sweeter evening. Confusions regarding career path and career progress are most likely. You will not be in a mood to step out of the comfort zone to earn more money. Health and mood both will be good so you will be able to give good output at work.
Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. The evening will be spent with your spouse and you will make it a point to entertain him/her thoroughly. Rather than following your mind, you should just follow your heart today. Decisions taken instinctively will leave a positive impact on your finances. You are all set to break new grounds and it is likely that you will be guided by your instincts. Today you bear the approach of an artist who is less practical and more creative.
Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. The day is not going to be a very favourable one on the financial front. If possible, avoid investing money today, as you are unlikely to earn money through them. You may prefer to remain in the background, even after a cheerful time with your colleagues. You will come across many opportunities to learn some new techniques and foresight. You may even join workshops or seminars. Professionally, you will work on your weak points.
Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Domestic responsibilities will worry you today. You will be able to make good money through your professional circle. Your partner will also contribute to your financial progress. You need to trust your partner more. The workload in office will keep you engaged throughout the day. However, today you will succeed in keeping professional and personal lives separate and not let the domestic worries hamper your work. You may have to agree with the views of people you meet.
Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You will get the much-awaited free time you wanted to spend with your family. You will be able to balance your personal and professional life. On the down side, the day is not looking so good for financial planning or financial progress. Your expenses are going to increase. You will spend money behind day to day needs, travel and health issues. However, it is a perfect day for those involved in technical work.
Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Your possessiveness in love is encouraged as long as it is liked by your sweetheart. Today is a good day to invest money keeping in mind the future security of your family, such as setting aside a good chunk of reserves for the higher education of your children. You may wish to implement new ideas in the workplace. This is the best opportunity to start off new projects as anything begun today will progress rapidly.
Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Love and romance may get exciting as you may make efforts to keep your partner pleased. Exploring exciting venues and candlelight dinners may enliven your relationship. The day may be auspicious to buy a new property as well as luxurious vehicles to enhance social status. At the workplace, you may be interested in shouldering your responsibilities. Nonetheless, there may be some distractions that may hinder you from your success path. So, just try to remain focused on your goals.
Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Your evening will be reserved for some serious talks with your companion about the level of commitment in your personal life. If any of your relatives need money, you are advised not to hesitate in lending it to them as the planets suggest that they will return it in time. Giving your completed project one last look will not be harmful. In fact, you may find some minor mistakes and rectify them. This may even help you in deciding future plans.
Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. It’s going to be one of the most memorable romantic nights. Adjustments will be the key to ensuring a happy love life. You are advised to have regard for the concerns of others, especially in matters of finances, and lend a helping hand whenever possible. This will help fetch you a lot of goodwill and blessings. You like things to go according to your plan. However, today you may have to compromise on a few things.
Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. On the relationship front, your partner will be very understanding and kind. You will be supportive and want to keep your beloved happy. A romantic relationship is on the cards. You need to capitalize on your vast talent in the financial arena. Try to understand the market and see where you can put your talent to best use. You do possess the ability to earn more. Your attitude will undergo a change today.