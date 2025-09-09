ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: Relationship Twists, Financial Caution and Workplace Shifts Will Be There Today For These Signs | Read Astrological Prediction For September 9

Astrological Predictions For September 9, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Your love life is likely to remain uneventful. A few things said by your beloved may hurt you. However, you should not take it to your heart as things will be fine by tomorrow. Your expectations will be high today. You may like to fulfill your desires and want to work with your colleagues and superiors. However, they may not agree and this may lead to disappointment. It is not the right day to start something new.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. You may not dominate your love life but may take a commanding position. Impressing your partner through different tactics may not work for the moment. Monetarily it may be a pleasant phase for businessmen as well as office professionals as there may be chances to earn for various sources. In careers, you may make easy gains and may succeed with minimum efforts and shortcuts. But make sure you finish tasks within the stipulated time and focus on prime responsibilities.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You will turn jovial with your better half. You may also start having funny conversations with them. It will eventually pave the way for a sweeter evening. Confusions regarding career path and career progress are most likely. You will not be in a mood to step out of the comfort zone to earn more money. Health and mood both will be good so you will be able to give good output at work.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. The evening will be spent with your spouse and you will make it a point to entertain him/her thoroughly. Rather than following your mind, you should just follow your heart today. Decisions taken instinctively will leave a positive impact on your finances. You are all set to break new grounds and it is likely that you will be guided by your instincts. Today you bear the approach of an artist who is less practical and more creative.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. The day is not going to be a very favourable one on the financial front. If possible, avoid investing money today, as you are unlikely to earn money through them. You may prefer to remain in the background, even after a cheerful time with your colleagues. You will come across many opportunities to learn some new techniques and foresight. You may even join workshops or seminars. Professionally, you will work on your weak points.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Pisces today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Domestic responsibilities will worry you today. You will be able to make good money through your professional circle. Your partner will also contribute to your financial progress. You need to trust your partner more. The workload in office will keep you engaged throughout the day. However, today you will succeed in keeping professional and personal lives separate and not let the domestic worries hamper your work. You may have to agree with the views of people you meet.