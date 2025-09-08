ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Horoscope: How Moon in Aquarius Will Impact Your Relationships, Work & Wealth Today | Read Astrological Prediction For September 8

Astrological Predictions For September 8, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Work pressure may be so much that you may feel irritated with your beloved’s normal behavior as well. However, a humorous nature may break the monotony and normalize your relationship. Planets may favor you on the financial front as you may gain through various avenues. You may pay off outstanding payments. Surprises may await you at every step of your career. As you start working on projects you may gradually get decisive in shuffling work that may not require given time and energy.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. There may be challenging times as you may deal with an unhealthy relationship with your loved one. An extramarital affair may play spoilsport. You may need to change your attitude to maintain a harmonious relationship. Businessmen may get earning opportunities which they may need to exploit. Be attentive in meetings and conferences. A testing period for professionals you may strive hard to improve their skills at the workplace. However, you may bring innovative ideas to ensure smooth results.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. It may be the right time to inspect and sort out personal life issues. You may need to keep a balanced approach in your relationship. A practical mindset may help to bring harmony in the association. A good day for finances as you may be fortunate in money matters. You may be able to save money obtained from known sources. At the workplace you may feel like a genius with no difficulties in solving problems. Don't get carried away by success and focus on your work.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Too many emotions in your love life which bring sadness even in petty matters. Expressing love towards your sweetheart may help to smoothen your relationship. You may get concerned about finances in the early part of the day. However, the second part may help you to find sensible solutions. A long distance trip may turn fruitful. On the professional front balancing your emotions may be possible with the help of colleagues. They may also assist you in solving some challenging work issues.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Trust is the foundation of a relationship. You may need to remember this to maintain cordial relations with your partner. Loyalty and good understanding between you and your partner may help to harmonize the relationship. You may need to get careful with your money as poor financial planning may result in a disaster. A bossy nature may bring tense moments on the professional front. Therefore, it may be advisable for you to get away with negative thinking.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You may prioritize your personal life as you may spend quality time with your soulmate. Romantic dates may refresh your mind. You may tend to overspend in the first half of the day. Although, you may get firm on cutting down your expenses as the day ends. At the workplace, you may need to adopt a systematic approach to enhance your efficiency. You may successfully implement clues from clients that may guide you as to how you may get your work done.