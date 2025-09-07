Horoscope: Love, Money & New Directions Await These Zodiac Signs | Read Astrological Prediction For September 7
Curious about your zodiac sign predictions? Discover how the stars and planets will shape your day by reading today's horoscope on ETV Bharat.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 5:05 AM IST
Astrological Predictions For September 7, 2025
Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You may pamper your partner as you are likely to share some interesting moments with each other. Spending quality time may ensure a long lasting relationship. Financially you may see an increase in your income. You may be well placed monetarily as financial troubles may be a subject of the past. On the professional front you may be in a mood to guide as well as accept advice from others. However, your prime concern may only be to accumulate profits.
Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You may discuss professional matters with your loved one. A soothing massage may help to get over stress and anxiety. In careers you may focus on income sources. This may enable you to rely less on others and more on yourself in terms of money. Professionally you may interact with a number of people. Excessive use of digital platforms may ensure a fast, up to date and easy way of communication. Although, you may hardly find time to refresh yourself.
Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. The evening may turn memorable in the company of your sweetheart. You may feel confident to move with the pace of your daily lifestyle. Love life may be exciting for the day. Your happiness index may be closely connected to your financial index. Make sure you pay equal attention to both and maintain the required balance. Professionally it may be a busy day as meetings and interactions may keep you moving from one place to another. You may remain focused and prioritize your tasks.
Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. It may be a romantic period as you may feel like showering all you love upon your sweetheart. A loving and amicable approach may draw your loved one closer to you. This may pave the way to a smooth relationship. It may be an auspicious day on the financial front. However, you may fall short of funds while shopping. Better not expect from friends or relatives. Keep away from negative thoughts or words as they may be misunderstandings despite your intentions being clear.
Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. A time to shun off your ego and abide by your partner's decisions. This may revive the drooping spirit in your relationship. Be open-minded and flexible to welcome good offers for financial gains. Try to adjust with others if you wish to boost your income. Professionally you may get on the energy saving mode. Keep away from quarrels at the workplace. Enhance and divert your concentration power towards productive activities as there may be chances of indulging in gossip.
Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. The day may engage you in enjoyable moments with your spouse. Your partner may appreciate your commitment towards work. Monetarily you may realize the worth of your hard earned money as you may calculate the sum you spend on bad habits. This may help to focus on savings. Research and development at the workplace may attract your attention. Implement your plans and actions but take time and don't rush into things . An important decision may bring fruitful results.
Libra (September 23- October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You may wish to share your ideas with your partner. Your creative abilities may come to the fore as you may get vocal about your feelings. Individuals dealing with stocks and shares or property may need to re-invest. The day may be profitable for rotating money intelligently. Don't forget to seek an expert’s advice before speculating. Your proficient performance may be appreciated and you may be a source for inspiration at the workplace. At important meetings you may consider points highlighted by colleagues.
Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You may spend some quality time with family and your spouse. Your beloved may be a source of happiness and mental satisfaction at times when you may feel low. In finances you may just need to go with the flow and keep accumulating wealth. You may have to struggle to get the best out of life. Make sure you channelize your money in productive activities. At office you may lack energy to shoulder responsibilities. Refrain from deep thinking and let it not affect your work.
Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You may come up with brilliant ideas about romance. An encouraging partner may help you to indulge in love games that may maintain a strong bonding between the two of you. You may plan trips for the day that may bring beneficial rewards. However, some brainstorming sessions may bring stress. At the office you may find yourself exploring new paths. You may receive professional support. Besides, you may gather relative information and knowledge that may help you in handling tasks at hand.
Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Stress may vanish as you spend quality time with your family. Flexibility may open doors to a successful love relationship. Besides, you may welcome a positive change on the domestic front. Financial transactions done for the day may attract more money. Past investments may bring excellent results. At work you may remain busy planning meetings and scheduling work for the week. You may need work on your communication skills. Above all, things may bring satisfaction at the end of the day.
Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. The time may be just perfect to get into a relationship. Friendship may eventually pave the way to a committed union. However, you may not be ready for marriage but would wish to remain happy and cheerful with your loved one. Financial planning may work for the day. Your intelligence may help you to overthink about aspects related to money matters. At work it may be time to plan strategies for upcoming work. An intelligent discussion at meetings may bring favorable results.
Pisces (February 19- March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. You may not wish to share your feelings with your beloved but discussing issues may bring relief. Today you may experience bad times in matters related to finance. Luck may also not favor you for some time. However, with the strong influence of stars you may remain unmoved by it. Handling daily boring tasks may seem difficult due to confusions at the workplace. The best remedy to keep depression at bay may be to learn to handle pressure. Therefore, get practical and discuss matters with peers.