

Horoscope: Love, Money & New Directions Await These Zodiac Signs | Read Astrological Prediction For September 7

Astrological Predictions For September 7, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You may pamper your partner as you are likely to share some interesting moments with each other. Spending quality time may ensure a long lasting relationship. Financially you may see an increase in your income. You may be well placed monetarily as financial troubles may be a subject of the past. On the professional front you may be in a mood to guide as well as accept advice from others. However, your prime concern may only be to accumulate profits.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You may discuss professional matters with your loved one. A soothing massage may help to get over stress and anxiety. In careers you may focus on income sources. This may enable you to rely less on others and more on yourself in terms of money. Professionally you may interact with a number of people. Excessive use of digital platforms may ensure a fast, up to date and easy way of communication. Although, you may hardly find time to refresh yourself.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. The evening may turn memorable in the company of your sweetheart. You may feel confident to move with the pace of your daily lifestyle. Love life may be exciting for the day. Your happiness index may be closely connected to your financial index. Make sure you pay equal attention to both and maintain the required balance. Professionally it may be a busy day as meetings and interactions may keep you moving from one place to another. You may remain focused and prioritize your tasks.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. It may be a romantic period as you may feel like showering all you love upon your sweetheart. A loving and amicable approach may draw your loved one closer to you. This may pave the way to a smooth relationship. It may be an auspicious day on the financial front. However, you may fall short of funds while shopping. Better not expect from friends or relatives. Keep away from negative thoughts or words as they may be misunderstandings despite your intentions being clear.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. A time to shun off your ego and abide by your partner's decisions. This may revive the drooping spirit in your relationship. Be open-minded and flexible to welcome good offers for financial gains. Try to adjust with others if you wish to boost your income. Professionally you may get on the energy saving mode. Keep away from quarrels at the workplace. Enhance and divert your concentration power towards productive activities as there may be chances of indulging in gossip.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. The day may engage you in enjoyable moments with your spouse. Your partner may appreciate your commitment towards work. Monetarily you may realize the worth of your hard earned money as you may calculate the sum you spend on bad habits. This may help to focus on savings. Research and development at the workplace may attract your attention. Implement your plans and actions but take time and don't rush into things . An important decision may bring fruitful results.