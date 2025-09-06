Horoscope: New Beginnings Are On The Cards For These Zodiac Signs | Read Astrological Prediction For September 6

ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Astrological Predictions For September 6, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is situated in Capricorn today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. Singles may have a bash with friends. Some may smell the sweet smell of love. There may be chances of encountering someone special. An ideal day to expand professional horizons by contacting influential people to enhance finances. Alternatively, you may wish to join some professional group or forum. A problem-solving attitude may put up a good impression at the office. You may receive compliments for your sincerity at work. The day may be ideal if you wish to apply for another job.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is situated in Capricorn today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Planning a get to-gether with your beloved may help you to enjoy your privacy. Financially you may hold the ability to plan things. You may organize and prioritize finances well. However, businessmen may need to get over cautious while making big deals. At the office you may need to take decisions without relying on others. Be confident as you have the potential to move ahead with plans and goals that you may have set to achieve success for the day.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is situated in Capricorn today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. You will come across a few matters where compromise is needed. You may even feel you are being compelled to do your tasks. You will feel that you need to secure your future and financial matters. You may take part in the meeting but should not involve in the decision-making. You may handle awkward situations rather well. There could be a conflict between heart and mind. This could cause confusion.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is situated in Capricorn today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. The day could pose several challenges for you. There may be demands from both your personal and professional life. This could make you tired. Meeting all these demands may not be easy. You may have to be mentally strong. Keep patience and have faith in you. Slowly but steadily, you will get a hold of the situation. Towards the end of the day, you are likely to be bothered with your financial security.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is situated in Capricorn today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. In terms of your love and relationships, the day seems to be in your favour. Make the most of this ideal planetary positions to woo your beloved. Your nature does not allow you to spend a single moment doing nothing. You will keep yourself busy with lots of assignments at the office. This attribute will also be appreciated by your superiors at work. Your nature is kingly, and you will not settle for mediocrity, more so in financial affairs.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is situated in Capricorn today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Professional work will keep you busy. You may hardly get any time to spend with your loved one. If you are in a long-distant relationship, you will enjoy a great bond with your beloved. In the latter part of the day, you may have to bear some unexpected expenses on account of ill-health, or some untoward accident. Be careful not to get trapped in debt. At work, you may be very eager to share your ideas.