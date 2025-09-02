Horoscope: These Zodiac Signs Should Be Careful Today While Making Important Decisions | Read Astrological Prediction For September 2

Astrological Predictions For September 2, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Love life may remain enthusiastic as you may enjoy a fun-filled evening with your near and dear ones. A cheerful spirit may attract your beloved and bring a smile on their face. You may remain lucky in financial matters as you may mint money for the day. An ideal time to launch big projects. On the work front you may work on new assignments. You are likely to share opinions in meetings and your suggestions may be appreciated by friends and colleagues.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. Personal life may remain uneventful as you are likely to stay aloof. Domestic chores may bore you. Singles may spend time alone whereas those in committed relationships may plan to bring excitement for the day. In finances you are likely to face problems as lack of support from others may make you bankrupt. Professionally work may seem slightly boring unless you explore new possibilities. Equanimity may be seen in your actions. You may feel hesitant to handle new tasks.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. It's time you took stock of your personal life. You are advised to use your communication skills to resolve some issues with people today. However, you should not speak much as it will drain you faster. You might have to deal with people with various attributes today. It's the time to use your wit when dealing with others at work. You may pour all your energies to explore new avenues. You need to be careful while making important decisions.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. This will be a unique and auspicious day for you. The chance of shifting to a new home is indicated. You should not let any complexities reign your mind. You need to stay away from any sort of disagreements in case of your personal relationships. A few critical situations may come your way at the workplace. You need to handle responsibilities and you need to make your own judgement. Your support system may need tweaking.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. You will be in a very good mood today. You will inspire others to achieve substantial things in life. While you have been looking to take on an extremely challenging project, you have been unable to find the right opening so far. You ought to start such projects today. The sun will shine brightly for you on the relationship front. Therefore, it is a lucky day to propose to someone.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Today, find yourself rummaging through the vast recesses of your inner self. You will make fabulous money to spend on your loved ones. Face up to work pressures by indulging in corporeal pleasures. You may warrant the company of someone special to think out loud all that is inside you. You may have to abide by a fixed schedule to balance personal and professional lives. Do not apply too much logic to things.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Today might be a good day to invest in that body armour you saw on the telly last night. At least find one that will shield you from being at the receiving end of your seniors and the daily grind of life. If you happen to be a job aspirant, be prepared to slog it out for your success. Put off auction bids and sealed tenders for a luckier day. A distinct probability of arguments will keep your relationship tensed.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Negative thoughts are likely to surround you today. You may feel lonely and left-out when the day begins. However, a long list of activities and responsibilities will keep you occupied throughout the day. There are possibilities that you may land up in tricky situations, but you have the knack of handling things gracefully. Though the day does not indicate bad health, it does look like a stressful day for sure.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. It may be a cheerful and charming day for love and relationships. You may express love for your beloved. There may be thrilling and exciting moments with your loved one. Your extravagant and spendthrift nature may be active today. You may not be able to resist yourself from buying things of your choice. Confidence may be clearly reflected in your behavior and actions at the workplace. A positive approach may help you to take up challenging tasks and finish them off in time.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Your investments, inheritance, receipts, etc. will keep your pockets filled with cash. No sooner you try to put them in safe; there will be more than one reason for some expenditure. Keeping a watch on incomes and expenses both will help you avoid any monetary problems. You may not wish to waste time on worthless pursuits but you may be forced to deal with a few mundane activities at work. Besides, you might also have to get some petty problems solved.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Most of the time, it is your way or no other way, especially when you are charging towards your goal. Today, you will push your limits to achieve what you have desired. You are talented, hard-working, creative, and the icing on the cake is your luck which is favouring you. The day is good from a health point of view. Important meetings and planning should do well today. You may be loaded with some new responsibilities today.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Fear is part and parcel of life, and while it can not be eliminated, it can certainly be tamed, and that is what you will be doing today. All your suppressed audacity will be on full display. You are likely to find peace and solace. You will work for longer hours and won't get tired due to the same. You are advised to take this day very seriously and you must invest time, energy and money only behind activities that seem productive.