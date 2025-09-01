Horoscope: Today Will Be A Happy Day For These Zodiac Signs | Read Astrological Prediction For September 1

Astrological Predictions For September 1, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Love life may take a back seat as disagreements may be indicated with your beloved. You may hurt your partner with your rude words. Make sure you control your stubborn behavior only to regret about it in future. In financial matters try and avoid major or minor purchases. In case necessary pay heed to others advice and prefer quality over quantity. Health issues may affect work productivity. Stay alert while performing routine tasks and keep control over your temper.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Your partner’s dominating thoughts may compel you to get rude with them. Refrain from this and apologize to your beloved lest it may adversely affect your relationship. Financially you may work at cross purposes in matters related to self-interest. Be careful with your investments and refrain from flaunting. At the professional front you may focus on the performance of your teammates as a team leader. Stay vigilant and control your temper as there may be a chance of getting deceived.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Your full attention will be on work and you will tend to neglect your love life in the process. Good time-management will be important to keep your relationship going smoothly. So, you are advised to clear up important issues and maintain a harmonious relationship. You are advised to restrict your expenses on comforts, as well as the tendency to buy things on impulse. Your love for gadgets can burn a big hole in your pocket.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Love will dominate your thought process the entire day. Your heart will melt in the encouragement received from your sweetheart. This is a good day on the financial front. You seem to be confident in the office and therefore you will be raring to prove yourself. It's a lucky day for the researchers. You are likely to remain patient and carefully make the decisions. You will make sure that things will be done effectively.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Your passionate and emotional nature contributes in a big way to your sudden outbursts of emotions. Today, your anger may erupt abruptly. This makes it very likely for you to get carried away irrespective of your surroundings and circumstances, both at work and at home. Things may not go your way. To keep your love life free of stress, you may have to listen to whatever your companion says. You may have to compromise on many things today.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You are likely to keep away from a joint venture. You are capable enough to handle big projects yourself. You are most likely to lead and coordinate large teams and extract work from them as you will. You will discuss subjects like philosophy and literature with your companion. You want to know more until you get the right answer. This truth-seeking ability may solve some complex issues in your current relationship.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Today, you will look more charming in the eyes of your sweetheart. Hence, you should ignore the minor faults of your beloved so as to ensure a greater harmony and peace. Your hard-earned money will be coming back to you in a few days when planetary transits improve. For now, you will have to deal with the difficult situations. Important meetings are on the cards and your seniors may want you to be in the forefront.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. It's a dream come true, you may utter these words in surprise today. Your palatial home is ready or you may just get the keys of your much desired vehicle. You may have an extended celebration by receiving or giving gifts to your close ones. You may fall in love and develop an intense connection with someone who wears a similar attitude like you. With your health likely to be good, you shall be in a good mood today.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Issues in your professional life may affect your relationship. Due to various reasons, your money will be spent and there won’t be any control over it. Even if you try, something or the other may crop up which will just make you spend money. Things may not be very smooth and you may need to remain focused on your primary goals. Your ability to think positively could be blocked today due to the position of your stars.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Practical and creative, you are able to utilise your talents in the best possible manner. You will smartly solve family issues, without favouring or hurting anybody. You'll like to play the role of a peacemaker, as it gives you satisfaction from within. In your personal life, you will experience just the opposite. You will maintain a good harmony in your personal and professional life. As the day progresses, you may start diverting your energy from work.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Teamwork and cooperation bring out the best in you, so you must make the most of a chance to work in a group. It could be brainstorming, or campaigning for an environmental cause or even playing beach ball! You may invest a lot of energy behind convincing others at work. As the planets are in your favour today, ‘More work means more money’ will be your mantra today. Health-wise, today will prove to be moderate.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. All the dieting that you have been undergoing will finally begin to show results, with compliments galore coming your way from your friends. Your energy and enthusiasm levels are likely to be high. A bright and beautiful day waits. Your nice mood in the evening may help you express your love just the way your partner wants. Your creative abilities will be noticed now by your seniors at work. This factor will definitely work in your favour.