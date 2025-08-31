Horoscope: A Good Day For Sagittarius As You Will Fetch Good Financial Returns Today | Read Astrological Prediction For August 31

Astrological Predictions For August 31, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You should not get frustrated due to your professional life or you may end up spoiling your relationships with your colleagues. You will express your love in the most creative way when it comes to your personal life. Emotional support from your soulmate will soften your heart. However, today is likely to be a very average day for money matters. You should not invest money anywhere today as it is likely not to work in your favour.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You might expect more from your loved one, but expect an average day on the love front. You need to remain cautious so that your words do not hurt your sweetheart. Make sure that ego does not reign your mind and affect the smooth relationship. This day doesn’t indicate huge expense, you are likely to remain concerned about your financial strength throughout the day. If you are in a partnership business, then your finances will be good.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Try to cut down on luxuries and control your buying impulses. Your love for electronic gadgets and communication instruments can burn a hole in your pocket. Unfortunately, you will struggle to finish work on time. When you think that you've finished your day's quota, more work will pile up. Planning and scheduling the tasks will help achieve your target or deadline. You have to use logic when things don’t happen.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You may feel possessive about your beloved and may find ways to express your feelings for them. They may reciprocate well which may boost romance and pave the way to a long-term relationship. Moneywise the day may turn auspicious as past investments may fetch rich dividends. There may be fruitful share market deals. At the workplace you may have a busy schedule. You may brim with innovative thoughts to reach a better level at work. An intuitiveness in logical actions may help.

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You may not find the rhythm in the relationship. Your partner may want you to be accountable for the home affairs whereas you are not likely to be happy with domestic responsibilities. Therefore, you should avoid conflicts on trivial issues that sour your relationship. Business plans shouldn’t be executed as planetary positions are unfavourable but at least you can work on ideas. This is the best day to work on property deals, as stars are in your favour for the same.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You will have a clear idea about loopholes that you have in your financial handling. As a result to which, your financial management will improve to greater extent. You should be able to earn good money today. Overall, a good day is on the cards. The eagerness with which you will work today will help you finish your tasks quickly. You may learn a few trade secrets today. A hassle-free office will lead to an enjoyable evening at home.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You may be in a playful mood. However, you need to control your expenses today. Cosmic configurations are such that you will find it difficult to control expenses. You believe in balancing all disciplines of life, but today you may disturb this balance by saying something wrong in the office. Your professionalism may be in question. Ensure that there is no dispute between you and your superiors. Be prepared to do multiple tasks on this very hectic day at work.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Shopping with your partner is on the cards. Today you are going to operate exactly as per your basic nature when it comes to financial matters. Your financial decisions today will be based more on instincts, rather than any logical derivations. You are likely to grow slowly but steadily on the work front with your sheer determination and discipline. You seem to take responsibilities and pour all energies to achieve most of the tasks skillfully.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Your business may bring you faster growth rates than bacteria today. Moreover, banking transactions will fetch returns exceeding your expectation. Management institutes will value your expertise and experience. All in all, a day when progressions are on the rise.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Your sweetheart will be in a romantic mood and the day may turn out to be a perfect one as far as romance is concerned. You are likely to bring rhythm in life and want to make sure that your relationship goes smoothly. You need to maintain consistency in relations – only then will they remain financially or otherwise gainful to you. This would be a good lesson to be learned today as regards finances.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You may plan to take some time out with your sweetheart. Family issues will also need your attention. ‘More work means more money’ - this mantra will work in your favour as stars are showering their blessings on you today. Stars seem to be in favour of influencing your finances positively. The day is all about how well you can manage stress. Career-related matters will be the topmost priority to you.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Accumulation of money and saving both will be of utmost importance, thus, you will have a strong drive for finances today. This factor will surely work in your favour and will add conviction in business or work. You are likely to be in a mood to speculate with an intention to earn fast cash. You will reap good rewards for your hard work. You may get appreciation from your colleagues and your honesty will pay off in the long run.