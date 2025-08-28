Horoscope: Recognition At Work Will Be Delayed For Sagittarius, Even Relationships Will Also Test Your Patience | Read Astrological Prediction For August 28

Astrological Predictions For August 28, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Domestic problems may get easily resolved with your beloved by your side. You may receive emotional support and exchange gifts. In financial matters, you may be able to use your contacts to the utmost. A business may flourish as you may go out of the way and get easily connected to all your acquaintances. At the office, you may maintain a cordial relationship with colleagues. This may help to enhance professional and steady professional growth.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. In the love life, the road to bliss may not be easy for the day as there may be differences in opinion with your partner. Make sure you connect with your beloved to get issues solved at the earliest. You may get your finances in order by balancing your assets and liabilities. Paying off a pending loan may be on your mind. Cordial relations with colleagues may make the work environment comfortable today. You may propel to work for extra hours which may enhance your productivity.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. Your partner may like to see the original you in terms of expression. You will get love and affection only if you too express the same for your beloved. You will be content with what you possess. You may be happy with your financial condition also. Overall, the day looks good and fruitful for you on the monetary front. This is an ideal day to polish your skills at the workplace. You might be busy discussing informal matters with your colleagues.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Today the stars are likely to be favourable for you for everything that you wish to acquire. You will remain happy with your money today. A clear sailing day at the office today. There won't be much to do except for routine work. However, you should take advantage of this free time and utilize it for self-development. You are likely to take responsibility and may progress gradually. Make full use of positivity!

Leo (July 23- August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. With so much happening on the work front, your love life may take a backseat for the day. Today will be ideal to do some serious contemplation over financial matters and a take call on how to utilise your funds. You are likely to turn emotional. Sadly, the day will be packed with a lot of entertainment and drama in the workplace. Hang tough or else you may just lose the count of things happening around you.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You would not be able to pay due attention to love life which may annoy your sweetheart a little. You prefer to hunt alone, and that is the way it should be. The day looks great for financial matters. If you are trying to go abroad to make an extra buck, you are likely to succeed. You may be in a mood to do research and development today. Your mind would be active and you may not be able to think beyond your work.

Libra (September 23- October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Today you shall realise that money spent on your image always pays off, because people look at you differently and half your job of impressing them gets accomplished on the spot. The day will be a fruitful one. You might address a group and love to remain precise and to the point. Your professional attitude will attract your superiors and you may have to take more responsibilities. You will be in great enthusiasm today. This will boost your morale.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. You need to avoid complex situations whenever possible. It’s best to guide your loved one rather than simply finding faults in his/her attitude. You are likely to be a bit peeved with your current scenario. You need to relax and not to worry, as this is a temporary phase. Things will get better when the planetary transits change. You need to be very careful while making an important choice. It’s better not to be too judgemental and cross anyone's path.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You may need to compromise and encourage your sweetheart to stimulate creativity. Let your spouse decide the ways to spend the evening together. For businessmen, gains will increase due to various reasons including your public relation techniques. Overall, today is a favourable day on the financial front. Your colleagues will be fairly biased today so it will help you finish off your routine office work quickly. Client interaction will be satisfactory.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You may want to develop good skills on the personal front to maintain harmonious relationships. A cheerful day ahead with your loved one. You are advised to invest your funds in furthering your career or business interests. You shall attempt to strike balance between your work and funds. You will ensure that you get adequate returns. You might get opportunities to learn or adapt new techniques to the workplace. You may welcome a change in strategies to accelerate growth.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Businessmen conducting business with people in other cities or states or even abroad will fare very well. You shall gain sufficient financial benefits from such business. However, you need to focus on your communication skill at the workplace today. Avoid direct talks with colleagues, unless it is about something important. You should not make decisions without informing your superiors. Be careful and try not to annoy others. Otherwise, you may face major problems.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. While the day is boring and sluggish on the professional front, you may want to bring some exciting chapters in your romance. If someone is trying to borrow money from you, think twice before giving because your kindness may be taken for granted. This is not the time to invest money in anything. Work-wise, you may struggle to find ways to complete the tasks faster and to lessen the heavy impact of errors.