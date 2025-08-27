Horoscope: Recognition At Work Will Be Delayed For Sagittarius, Even Relationships Will Also Test Your Patience | Read Astrological Prediction For August 27

Astrological Predictions For August 27, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): 27 August, 2025 Wednesday Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You will be quite circumspect throughout the day. Your spirits will soar high as you will be invited to join parties and socialize a bit. You will find the correct balance between work and having fun.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. This is a bright, rosy day for students and scholars, particular who are engaged in, or are looking forward to higher studies, specializing in a particular professional stream. This a great day for making plans for higher studies abroad. Do not miss this opportunity.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. Today is a very good day in terms of love. You shall be comfortable on the financial front today. Your future will be bright with the investments you make today. Also for any future investments, real estate is the best option for you. You may get a feeling that your superiors are not satisfied with your work. However, don’t feel burdened by them. It would be best to avoid meetings as your power to negotiate seems to be low.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Today, you will shift your entire focus on the problems plaguing your personal life. Your ability to nip a problem in the bud has helped you to have a good personal life so far. And today, you will have to use your skills to mend the strain in your relationship with your loved ones. Your love life is likely to suffer today. Your mood swings will be in control which is a good thing.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You will need to work hard to achieve your goals today. Those who are serious about their work will be easily able to tide over the day. You need to be cautious of your temper today. Not only at work, but even in personal relationships, you need to be on guard. As for money matters, others are likely to contribute to your finances. Family’s financial strength is going to increase.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. A good equation with your beloved may make your day. You may stay tuned to each other’s frequency. In finance, you may be practical, logical, and analytical. You may plan to organize your money in such a way that you have a smooth run in the future. At the office, it may get difficult to meet deadlines. Therefore time management may need to be implemented to work in an organized manner. Stop getting judgemental about things.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Today may not be the best day to undertake any government dealings. Call it red-tapism, or bureaucratic procrastination, but it is highly unlikely that such tasks shall be fruitful today. This may test your patience, and in doing so, bring out your competency and efficiency to the fore, especially if you happen to be a public servant.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. The day is going to want some requirements on your part today. You should not be too rigid in your expectations from your partner. All the hard-work that you have invested lately, will now fetch in the rewards. This is a good day to discuss your financial affairs with a friend you can trust. Gains through friends are also indicated. Your colleagues will be ready to help you with your endeavours today.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. Hedge your bets carefully. Solving problems will come naturally to you. But, beware, as you may face the music from certain disgruntled individuals. Worry not, and keep the spring in your step. Your love life may remain demanding, to which you would not be able to pay attention. Superiors are likely to favour you and may put your name ahead for the appraisals. If you are in the business, you are going to achieve new heights.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. A favourable day for you in terms of your personal life is foreseen, more so as you maintain peace during the day. Today you shall keep a tight fist and not spend unnecessarily. You will also have an eye out for spotting other means of earning an extra buck. You will try to tap your contacts to get some freelance projects. Your attention may be bifurcated in two parts – professional and domestic.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. Today, you work hard and party harder! The morning sees you sweating it out at work, as you do your best to implement your plans. In the evening, you will don your best attire and get ready to have a gala time with your beloved. Always remember, you receive as much as you give. While you are likely to fulfill several social and official obligations today, you should be careful of colleagues who are jealous of your efficiency.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon is situated in Virgo today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Keep a balance between your personal and professional life. While interactions with family or spouse make sure you refrain from indulging in professional talks. It may likely be a day on which you may incur steep expense but income may not be in parity. It may be difficult for cash inflows unless you get calculative. Professionally you may hit the bull’s eye! Time to buckle up as the day may demand targets and deadline completions. Plan your schedule to finish off pending assignments.